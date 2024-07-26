Heart's £30K Triple Play is back on Monday!
26 July 2024, 10:10 | Updated: 26 July 2024, 10:58
We're giving you the chance to win a massive £30,000 this summer with Heart's £30K Triple Play.
Heart's £30K Triple Play will be returning on Monday, 29th July, giving you the chance to win up to £30,000 this summer.
On Monday, the big money game will return with loads of chances for you to get your hands on some serious money - making it a summer to remember!
Don't miss out on your chance to bag the prize though as we'll only be playing Heart's £30K Triple Play for four weeks.
Make sure to listen to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman from 6:30am for your chance to win £30,000.