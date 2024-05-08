MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori reveal unaired secret from Lucinda and Timothy's relationship

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori have spilled the beans on Timothy and Lucinda's relationship.

Married At First Sight Australia couple Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27, have revealed an unaired secret about Lucinda Light, 52, and Timothy Smith's, 51, relationship.

Speaking on the podcast Sit With Us, the pair-who have recently moved in together- spoke about their connection and addressed the elephant in the room regarding their intimacy.

After they failed to consummate their marriage weeks after tying the knot, the pair's private life was under constant scrutiny by the MAFS experts and viewers.

Hosts Ella Ding and Domenica Calarco quizzed Jack and Tori about their behind-the-scenes filming secrets and questioned the producer's persistence in finding out whether they had been intimate or not.

When referencing the constant spotlight put on their romantic relationship host Dom stated: "Would they ask Timothy the same thing? They couldn't accept that you said that you didn't have the chemistry yet and you didn't want to sleep together yet. But then Timothy and Lucinda it's like, that's a slow burn, that's okay."

Jack then piped in: "And they're not sharing a bed. We were canoodling."

This revelation that Lucinda and Timothy were not sleeping in the same bed will come as a surprise to viewers, after the pair appeared to take part in a task which involved them sharing a bed.

Fans watched as the couple tried to grow closer, despite the groom's concerns about their connection.

Timothy confessed to the camera: "Lu's naturally a touchy feely person, where I'm not. But I know that to mould a little bit towards Luce, it makes her happy."

It appeared that this exercise was a success, as Timothy claimed to have moved out of his 'mancave' and joined Lucinda in their own room.

However according to Jack and Tori this wasn't the case, and the fan-favourite couple continued to sleep in separate beds throughout the experiment.

This interview comes days after Timothy took aim at Jack when he appeared on the Project 23 with Luke Erwin podcast.

The 51-year-old was asked how he felt about Jack to which he replied: "I think Jack and Tori are absolutely built for each other.

"Big shout out to Jacky boy for making me look good because I tell you what without you on the season. You made it easy for me to look good. You are a f****** by the way."

Their feud has been brewing for weeks now, after Timothy called his fellow groom a "f****** liar" and stated that he was "full of s*** from head to toe."

Whilst Jack has stayed relatively quiet about his relationship with Timothy, he has stated that he feels they are different people.

Mentioning their arguments on Gina & Matty on Star 104.5, Jack said: "There was tension there. Everyone understands that you're filming a TV show so you do bring a little bit extra heat I suppose and passion at these dinner parties and events.

"However I can tell you now Timothy seemed to, he had a bee under his bonnet. I think Jayden, like myself, we were under the man's skin."

He added: "I feel like he was going home and probably losing sleep over it whereas I couldn't give a s***, Jayden couldn't give a s*** then we rock up at these dinner parties and you could feel it, you knew it was coming.

"I'm okay, I'm the kind of man that could shake your hand and say 'look we don't get along we don't see eye to eye, we don't need to pretend.'

"I'd rather that come across from a man's point of view than shake someone's hand and pretend you like them. I feel like that's where me and Timothy were at as well."