Stacey Solomon defends husband Joe Swash amid lunchbox fury

8 May 2024, 11:44

Stacey Solomon has come to her husband's aid after he received backlash on social media
Stacey Solomon has come to her husband's aid after he received backlash on social media. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon/Joe Swash

By Hope Wilson

The Loose Women panellist has come to her husband Joe Swash's aid after he received criticism online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 34, has hit back at trolls and defended husband Joe Swash, 42, after the ex-EastEnders actor received heat on social media for his food presentation.

The furore began when Joe shared an image of a lunchbox he made for his two-year-old daughter Rose. However fans were quick to call out the I'm A Celeb winner for his strange way of packing.

The lunch included a healthy selection of cheese, cucumber and carrot, with one section filled with grapes, ham and biscuits. But followers took issue with the placement of the foods, with many outraged that Joe had placed the ham and biscuit together.

One user wrote: "Nooo, the biscuit can't be next to the ham", while another added: "What are you doing putting the biscuit on top of cut grapes next to the ham and a soggy biscuit?"

Joe Swash shared an image of a packed lunch he made for his daughter Rose
Joe Swash shared an image of a packed lunch he made for his daughter Rose. Picture: Instagram/Joe Swash

Following the intense backlash on his picture, Stacey took to the comment section to stick up for her partner.

The mum-of-five wrote: "Omfg the lunch box police are out in full force today 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Other followers came to Joe's defence, with one commenting: "Everyone moaning about the biscuit touching the ham 🤷🏻‍♀️... My 2 yr old dips his pizza in strawberry yogurt for heavens sake 😂"

Another user added: "Look at all the know it all lunch box police women with nothing better to do. 🤣"

Stacey Solomon came to Joe Swash's defence
Stacey Solomon came to Joe Swash's defence. Picture: Instagram/Joe Swash

This isn't the first time the Solomon-Swash family have been criticised online.

Earlier this year the Sort Your Life Out host was accused of 'flaunting her wealth' after she took 20 members of her family on a vacation to Jamaica.

Stacey's followers didn't hold back when commenting on her luxury holiday, writing: "I just wonder, when lots of people are struggling financially to even get through Christmas, whether this really needs to be shared. I think people forget that posting everything on social media is optional."

While another posted: "It’s a disgusting display of wealth while everyone in the country is struggling 🤢"

Stacey Solomon posted a series of images on Instagram from her trip to Jamaica
Stacey Solomon posted a series of images on Instagram from her trip to Jamaica. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Hitting back at the critics, Stacey posted: "Firstly, I just want to say, thank you for all of your kindness in 2023. I’m so grateful for this platform & all of the happiness and friendship it brings. I can’t wait to share another year with you, and I hope I can bring a smile or some comfort in to your 2024.

"But most of all, anything that maybe wasn’t right or didn’t sit well or you wished you could have done or that you held back from last year, I hope you go and get it this year.

"It’s definitely time to let go of the negativity or those people trying to put you down and GO AND DO YOU! You deserve it. Let this be YOUR year. And say f*** it to anyone or anything that pulls you away from the love & happiness you deserve. Love you all to the moon and back. 2024 let’s do this!"

