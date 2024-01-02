Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'flaunting her wealth' with luxury holiday

2 January 2024, 16:49

Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'flaunting her wealth' with luxury holiday
Stacey Solomon hits back after being accused of 'flaunting her wealth' with luxury holiday.
Alice Dear

Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon appears to have responded to negative comments after she flew 20 members of her family to Jamaica for the festive period.

Stacey Solomon, 34, has spoken about "letting negativity go" after she was accused of 'flaunting her wealth' with a family trip to Jamaica.

On Christmas Day, Stacey and her husband Joe Swash surprised their children Leighton, Zachary, Rex, Rose and Belle - as well as members of her wider family - with a trip of a lifetime.

Sharing a video of the surprise on her Instagram account, Stacey revealed that she had booked a holiday to Jamaica for a total of 20 members of her family, stating that she "never thought she'd be able to do this".

While many fans were quick to share their excitement for Stacey and her family, some people accused the TV personality and social media star of 'flaunting her wealth' during a difficult period for many families.

Stacey Solomon surprised 20 members of her family with a holiday to Jamaica for the New Year
Stacey Solomon surprised 20 members of her family with a holiday to Jamaica for the New Year.

One person commented: "I just wonder, when lots of people are struggling financially to even get through Christmas, whether this really needs to be shared. I think people forget that posting everything on social media is optional."

Another wrote: "It’s a disgusting display of wealth while everyone in the country is struggling 🤢."

Stacey Solomon surprises family with Christmas holiday to Jamaica

Stacey's fans were quick to defend her, with one person commenting on the video: "You all work so hard you absolutely deserve it. Enjoy every minute with your family."

A second posted: "To those moaning that posting this is wrong then come off social media if it affects you! One day you will be better off and not think twice about posting your good times too!"

Stacey Solomon said that she 'never thought she'd be able' to treat her family with a dream trip to Jamaica
Stacey Solomon said that she 'never thought she'd be able' to treat her family with a dream trip to Jamaica.

While Stacey hasn't directly responded to these comments, she appears to have hit back with a New Years post where she spoke about "letting go of negativity".

Posting a collection of pictures from her trip, she wrote: "Firstly, I just want to say, thank you for all of your kindness in 2023. I’m so grateful for this platform & all of the happiness and friendship it brings. I can’t wait to share another year with you, and I hope I can bring a smile or some comfort in to your 2024.

"But most of all, anything that maybe wasn’t right or didn’t sit well or you wished you could have done or that you held back from last year, I hope you go and get it this year.

"It’s definitely time to let go of the negativity or those people trying to put you down and GO AND DO YOU! You deserve it. Let this be YOUR year. And say f**k it to anyone or anything that pulls you away from the love & happiness you deserve. Love you all to the moon and back. 2024 let’s do this!"

