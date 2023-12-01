Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six

1 December 2023, 12:59

Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six
Stacey Solomon addresses rumours she is having baby number six. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her family plans.

Stacey Solomon, 34, has addressed rumours she is having baby number six after posting a funny video with her husband, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 41.

Already mother to Zachary, 15, Leighton, 11, Rex, five, Rose, two and Belle, nine months, Stacey has spoken in the past about potentially fostering another child, but had previously ruled out having any more kids.

However, after sharing a clip of Joe cooking her a romantic dinner, Stacey's fans were quick to suggest that he was doing so in order for the pair to have 'baby number six.'

After reading the comments on her video, Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to let her followers know what the pair's future baby plans were.

Stacey Solomon has discussed rumours she is having baby number six
Stacey Solomon has discussed rumours she is having baby number six. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey stated: "Your messages are cracking me up. Baby number six is not on the way. I can assure you."

She then went on to discuss her evening, adding: "I thoroughly enjoyed my dinner as you can see. I got it all down my top.

"But Joe fell asleep while I was doing Elf on the Shelf, so he's fast asleep."

Watch Stacey Solomon deny rumours she is having another baby here:

Stacey Solomon denies that baby number six is on the way

This isn't the first time Stacey has discussed her family plans.

Earlier this year the Sort Your Life Out host opened up about her relationship with Joe, and how the couple were enjoying spending time just the two of them.

Stacey told the Mirror: "I think me and Joe are in our non-romantic era. It is important just to get time for us, but we’re at that stage in our life where that’s not really possible.

"We recently went to a friend’s wedding and had a night together, which was really lovely, but outside of that it’s once or twice a year that happens."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share three children together, Rex, Rose and Belle
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash share three children together, Rex, Rose and Belle. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

The Loose Women panellist then went on to confirm that she does not want to have any more children, explaining:

"We don’t want any more – we cannot cope with it."

"Yeah, we wanted all these kids and we’re so grateful to have them. So we will get romantic, but in 20 years’ time."

Stacey Solomon has ruled out having any more children. Pictured here with her daughter Belle
Stacey Solomon has ruled out having any more children. Pictured here with her daughter Belle. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

During a recent family getaway, Stacey once again denied rumours that she and Joe were trying for another baby, writing: "We are on a mini-break high and really loving each other. We were kissing yesterday and the boys were like, 'Urgh! You disgust me!'

"Oh, for those of you messaging me saying is this baby number six - no, no no! Don't worry, we're taking every precaution possible to make sure that doesn't happen!"

