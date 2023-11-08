Stacey Solomon 'proud' as she makes giant nutcracker for Christmas

8 November 2023, 12:37

Stacey Solomon 'proud' as she makes giant nutcracker for Christmas
Stacey Solomon 'proud' as she makes giant nutcracker for Christmas. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Hope Wilson

The Loose Women panellist has started decorating her home for Christmas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 34, has embraced the Christmas spirit as she has made a giant DIY nutcracker.

The Asda range designer has created her first Xmas craft of the year made out of buckets, guttering and pipe insulation. By adding these home goods together, the Sort Your Life Out presenter has created a striking Christmas nutcracker which is taller than her.

The X Factor favourite garnered plenty of support online after sharing a video of her creation with her 5.8 million Instagram followers. Stacey's best friend Mrs Hinch, 33, praised her artwork, saying: "Oh I love him 😍amazing😍", with Stacey's husband, ex-EastEnders actor Joe Swash, 41, equally impressed with his wife's creation.

With Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas set to return later this year, it seems like the Loose Women star is starting her crafting journey early.

Stacey Solomon made a nutcracker out of buckets, guttering and foam
Stacey Solomon made a nutcracker out of buckets, guttering and foam. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Writing to her fans, Stacey captioned the post:

"💂🏼‍♀️PROUD💂🏼‍♀️ I made a giant nutcracker it’s taller than me & Joe & almost hits the ceiling 😂 I actually love him 🥹 We’ve named him Neil 😂 He’s made out of 3 buckets, some guttering & some pipe insulation 🤩 And he was SUPER easy 🖤

"I feel like every time I see a giant nutcracker it’s hundreds of pounds or it looks soooo complicated to make so I hope this inspires anyone who wants to make one to grab a bucket and go for it 😂

"I need to think of a way to weigh him down so he can go outside for the front door display this year 🤩 Any ideas welcome 🖤 But this got me in such a Christmassy mood & SO excited for the Christmas door 😬 Happy Tuesday Everyone 🖤"

Watch Stacey Solomon create her Christmas nutcracker here:

Stacey Solomon breaks out the Nutcracker made out of buckets

Fans were quick to praise Stacey for her masterpiece, with one writing: "Aww love it! You are so creative Stacey! 😄👏🏼 x x"

Another added: "Incredible!!!! You are so creative 😍🙌"

With a third saying: "Why don’t you put a bag of potatoes or sand under the bottom bucket! This is seriously amazing! You’re so creative Stacey!! @staceysolomon 🙌🙌🙌🙌"

Stacey Solomon's husband Joe Swash was surprised by her giant nutcracker
Stacey Solomon's husband Joe Swash was surprised by her giant nutcracker. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This latest craft comes after Stacey decorated her home Halloween style, with her seasonal door inspired by her 2-year-old daughter Rose and an edible spider which was a hit with her kids.

However the mother-of-five faced backlash from fans after her spooky marshmallow snack was deemed 'dangerous'.

Stacey Solomon faced backlash after fans criticised her marshmallow snack
Stacey Solomon faced backlash after fans criticised her marshmallow snack. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Taking to social media, Stacey defended her decision to use large marshmallows, after some followers had highlighted that they may be a choking hazard.

The Bricking It host said: "A few of you have messaged me and said 'oh like some of the younger children can't chew big marshmallows properly so they can be dangerous.'

"So I just thought I'd come on and say if you don't think that your little one can handle big marshmallows, don't give it to them, just swap it out for a small one.

"I've always given mine big marshmallows which is probably really wrong but I didn't know they were a risk or a hazard. I've always toasted them on the fires and stuff like that."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field opens up about emotional phone call that ended their relationship

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field opens up about heartbreaking phone call that ended their relationship

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field relationship timeline: Marriage and children revealed

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field relationship timeline: Marriage and children revealed

Married At First Sight UK 2023: Where are they now?

Married At First Sight UK 2023: Where are they now?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

John Joe Slater's alleged model ex-girlfriend has been revealed.

Married At First Sight JJ Slater ex-girlfriend: Who is model Kelsie Jean Smeby?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Thomas issues plea to viewers after split from Rozz

Married At First Sight's Thomas issues plea to viewers after split from Rozz

TV & Movies

Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up: Who are the rumoured campmates?

Married at First Sight fans slam Peggy's parents as they ban her from sharing a bed with Georges

Married at First Sight fans slam Peggy's parents as they ban her from sharing a bed with Georges

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Married At First Sight's Thomas and Rozz break silence after shock split

Married At First Sight's Thomas and Rozz break silence after shock split

TV & Movies

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight UK 2023 end? Finale date revealed

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Release date and story revealed

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Release date and story revealed

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

TV & Movies

Georges is looking for the perfect partner on Married At First Sight

Georges Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram and TV roles revealed

TV & Movies

Peggy is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Peggy Rose Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Paul is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Paul Liba Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Tasha is one of the brides on Married At First Sight

Tasha Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight Laura: Age, job, Instagram, ex-husband and previous TV roles

Who is Married At First Sight's Laura Vaughan? Age, job, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed

TV & Movies

Six celebrities with ADHD and what they've said about the condition

Six celebrities with ADHD and what they've said about the condition

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas adverts 2023 revealed

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning as car insurance prices soar

Martin Lewis issues urgent warning as car insurance prices soar

Lifestyle

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 start date confirmed

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight UK: How to apply for 2024

Married At First Sight UK: How to apply for 2024

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight expert teases biggest twist yet for Paul Liba and Tasha Jay

Married At First Sight expert teases biggest twist yet for Paul Liba and Tasha Jay

TV & Movies