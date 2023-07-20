Stacey Solomon Bricking It: Start date and what it's about

20 July 2023, 18:34

Stacey Solomon will host Channel 4's brand new DIY makeover show, Bricking It.
Stacey Solomon will host Channel 4's brand new DIY makeover show, Bricking It. Picture: Getty/Channel 4

The Tap To Tidy author is fronting a brand new DIY show, but what happens in the series and when does it start?

Stacey Solomon may be famous for her incredible organisational skills but the savvy TV star is turning her hand to DIY for her latest series.

Brand new Channel 4 show, Bricking It, will see the mother-of-five step in where dodgy builders have left off, helping homeowners complete unfinished projects around the house.

The hands-on design fanatic will attempt to master her very own DIY challenges too, all while offering up money-saving skills to viewers.

But where can you watch it, what's it all about and when does it start? Here's all you need to know.

The mother-of-five is turning her hand to tiling, building and drilling.
The mother-of-five is turning her hand to tiling, building and drilling. Picture: Channel 4

What is Stacey Solomon's show Bricking It about?

Stacey's brand new show, Bricking It, is a makeover show that follows the cleaning enthusiast on her quest to fix and finish projects in people's homes.

Pickle Cottage's famous owner is no stranger to DIY and often gets the power tools out around her Essex mansion, so it's no surprise she will be learning some brand new skills too.

From plumbing and brick laying to roof tiling, the former Loose Women panellist will jump into her overalls to share with viewers how to transform a living space on a budget.

The upcoming series will showcase big builds and give time to smaller passion projects as Stacey helps others and hones her DIY techniques on screen.

The Tap to Tidy author is no stranger to DIY.
The Tap to Tidy author is no stranger to DIY. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

What has Stacey Solomon said about Bricking It?

Speaking about her exciting new DIY venture, Stacey said: "From an early age, my dad taught me DIY and the importance of fixing things yourself where you can.

"I still find it so satisfying to build or repair around the house and it saves loads of money."

The new series will be produced by Hello Sunshine, Reese Witherspoon's production company responsible for big TV hits including Get Organized.

Stacey added: "I am beyond excited to work with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine on their first ever UK project.

"They are all about empowering women, and what could be more empowering than a power tool?!

"It’s a dream come true to share my DIY hacks with everyone at home.”

When does Bricking It start?

Anyone interested in DIY, or just watching Stacey get to grips with a power tool, will have to wait for Channel 4's official announcement on when Bricking It is set to start.

Producers have not yet revealed a release date, but don't worry – we're keeping our eyes peeled and will update you as soon as the information has been announced.

The working mum is the perfect DIY enthusiast for the job.
The working mum is the perfect DIY enthusiast for the job. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

Where can I watch Bricking It?

Bricking It will be available to watch live on Channel 4, although the date and time are yet to be announced.

Viewers will also be able to watch the series on demand via the channel's streaming service, All4.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Christmas Actually will run for eight shows this December.

Love Actually's Richard Curtis announces new festive show Christmas Actually

Married at First Sight UK is set to finish soon

Married at First Sight UK apply 2023: How to sign up to the new series

Why is This Morning and Loose Women not on today?

Why is This Morning and Loose Women not on today?

Holly Willoughby has opened up about the future

Holly Willoughby leaves This Morning without goodbye as she 'thinks about the future'

Holly Willoughby is off This Morning for more than six weeks

Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby is currently taking a break from This Morning

Inside Holly Willoughby's Portugal holiday following This Morning exit

Pandora has opened up about her childhood

Dirty Mother Pukka: Heart's Pandora Christie says she will 'never be able to repay' her foster family
A man has revealed why he refused to swap seats with an elderly couple

Man praised after refusing to switch seats for elderly couple on plane

Lifestyle

Martin shared the hard-hitting letter on GMB.

Martin Lewis halts Good Morning Britain as widow's letter brings him to tears

Money

A woman's birthday party descends into chaos after one friend refuses to split £3,500 dinner bill

Man causes debate after refusing to split £3500 dinner bill with friend on her birthday

Lifestyle

Jamie Oliver hints popular restaurant chain could return to high street

Jamie Oliver reflects on restaurant closures as he looks forward to new project

Boots will be closing 300 stores across the UK

Boots store closures: Full list of UK locations as first shops close

Lifestyle

Inside the Nolan family's tragic cancer history as Coleen Nolan share diagnosis

Inside the Nolan family's tragic cancer history as Coleen Nolan share diagnosis

This Morning's Iris Jones, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy, 37, after two years of marriage

This Morning's Iris Jones, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy, 37, after two years of marriage
Can I get a refund on my holiday because of the heatwave in Europe?

Can I get a refund if I cancel my holiday because of the heatwave in Europe?

Lifestyle

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 make?

Nadia Sawalha has been praised for her amazing bikini photoshoot

Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha praised for hilarious bikini photoshoot with husband Mark

Melanie Sykes has opened up about self identifying as having Tourette's

Melanie Sykes 'self-identifies' as having Tourette's two years after finding out she is autistic
Some restaurant guests were left furious after they were charged extra

Guests furious after they're charged for live music at restaurant

Lifestyle

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the sweet name of her newborn

Lindsay Lohan welcomes first baby with husband Bader Shammas and reveals unusual name