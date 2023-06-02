Stacey Solomon reveals Rose and Belle's bedroom makeover at £1.2million home

Stacey Solomon shows off progress on Belle and Rose's room

Stacey Solomon shared the girls' sweet bedroom update with fans on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon has given fans a glimpse into Rose and Belle's "cute" bedroom after sharing a very special update for the girls on Instagram.

The mum-of-five, 33, revealed she had custom-built wardrobes installed for her 18-month-old toddler and four-month old baby to store their tiny rompers and clothes – and was "so excited" by the results.

The Sort Your Life Out star posted a video of the spacious storage unit online, which boasted dusky pink shelves, silver hanging rails and sleek white coving.

And in true Stacey fashion, she put her own stylish touch on the furniture with clear-fronted drawers so she could see exactly what goes where.

Stacey revealed Rose and Belle's custom-built wardrobes on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

"We have wardrobes one side each," she captioned the clip.

"@sw.nicholls made these and then I bought @ikeauk clear drawers to go inside because I LOVE those drawers.

"I'm so happy with how it turned out they'll have doors too once I've filled them."

The organisation queen showed fans her neat storage techniques. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

Stacey also shared a clip of herself folding Belle's heart-covered top, telling fans that baby grows and vests were "done" but she had "everything else" still to go.

Letting her followers see how those Ikea drawers worked their magic, she also unveiled her colour-coded storage method complete with clear separators to keep things neat.

Stacey has been renovating Pickle Cottage since the family got the keys in 2021 and regularly updates fans on the Tudor-style mansion's renovations.

The DIY queen has already tackled plenty of projects in the £1.2million Essex home she shares with husband Joe Swash and her three other children, Rex, four, Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11.

She's ticked off the gold and white country kitchen, a pretty blue ceramic toilet, Rex's animal-themed bedroom, a dinosaur-packed bathroom for the kids, Rose's pink and white flower wall, a secret gym and has even breathed life back into the pool.

It's no wonder she's so intent on creating a beautiful home as Stacey previously said the countryside pad, which sits on 2.5 acres of land, is the Solomon-Swash's "forever home".

