Stacey Solomon 'so excited' as she shares first ever tattoo

25 April 2023, 08:49

Stacey Solomon gets prepped for a tattoo

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon confirmed on Monday that she’s getting a tattoo on her back.

Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s getting her first ever tattoo on her back this year.

The Loose Women star opened up about getting inked earlier this month, but visited a tattoo studio on Monday to try out some designs.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-five revealed her brother is a tattooist and she plans on getting something permanent when she returns from her upcoming trip to France.

“So my brother is a tattooist and he kept the shop open late tonight so we can have a little stencil session,” she said.

Stacey Solomon is getting her first tattoo on her back
Stacey Solomon is getting her first tattoo on her back. Picture: Instagram

“I can’t believe I’m actually doing it. So excited.

“Just a little play around tonight while the kids are in bed then we can go for it when I’m back from Paris.”

This comes after Stacey revealed she wanted to get a tattoo of her kids’ names in Hebrew, with the video seeing Zachary's name on her back.

The star shares three-year-old Rex, Rose, one, and baby Belle with husband Joe Swash.

She is also mum to Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 10 with previous partners, while Joe is also dad to Harry, 15.

Stacey Solomon is planning on getting a tattoo of her kids' names
Stacey Solomon is planning on getting a tattoo of her kids' names. Picture: Instagram

She previously joked she was ‘having a midlife crisis’ after considering getting her first inking at the age of 33.

Stacey told her fans: "So Belle and me were having a quiet Friday laying on the sofa and I think I want a tattoo."

She questioned: "Am I having a midlife crisis or is it my hormones? Is it weird to get a tattoo in your thirties? I think I really want one, I've never had one before.

"Joe's got two tattoos, but he never gets them out. I don't know why.”

Meanwhile, Stacey is jetting off to Paris for her first job since returning from maternity leave.

Sharing an update with her followers last week, Stacey explained: “I’ve got my first day back next week and it’s like the craziest job ever. I’m going to Paris. What the hell?

“I really can’t stress enough how I never get jobs like this. I get the ‘come and tidy my house’ job, which I love, but I don’t get the ‘come to Paris please’”.

