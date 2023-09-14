Stacey Solomon hits back at mum-shamers over 'dangerous snack'

14 September 2023, 11:54

Stacey Solomon has update for fans in chaotic video

By Hope Wilson

Stacey Solomon defended herself after fans suggested her recipe was dangerous.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 33, has hit back after she was questioned on her food choices for her children.

The mum-of-five took to Instagram to share a halloween-themed recipe which she believed was suitable for young children.

The sweet snack was a pretzel and marshmallow stick in the shape of a skeleton. Stacey captioned the story: "Made another for Rexy. So simple & easy but Rose loved making it. It's just white chocolate pretzels & mini marshmallows on a stick and then a big marshmallow on the head."

However fans were quick to message the Loose Women panellist to let her know she may be causing danger by suggesting that parents use a large marshmallow as the head of the skeleton.

Stacey made a marshmallow snack that caused controversy
Stacey made a marshmallow snack that caused controversy. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey then took to her Instagram Stories to clarify her recipe and warn fans about using large marshmallows.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter said: "A few of you have messaged me and said 'oh like some of the younger children can't chew big marshmallows properly so they can be dangerous.'

Stacey Solomon posted an explainer on Instagram
Stacey Solomon posted an explainer on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey continued: "So I just thought I'd come on and say if you don't think that your little one can handle big marshmallows, don't give it to them, just swap it out for a small one."

"I've always given mine big marshmallows which is probably really wrong but I didn't know they were a risk or a hazard. I've always toasted them on the fires and stuff like that"

Stacey Solomon was having a relaxing day with her children Rose and Belle
Stacey Solomon was having a relaxing day with her children Rose and Belle. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

This recipe comes after Stacey launched her brand new home range with ASDA.

The social media star visited various ASDA stores across the UK to greet fans and reveal her products.

Watch Stacey launch her range here:

Stacey Solomon checks out her range as it launches at Asda

Speaking about the project earlier this year, Stacey said that she has been involved throughout every step of creating the range, and that she did not want to just "slap her name on it".

She also said that she has always wanted to create her own homeware collection, but was waiting for the right team to work with.

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Martin M is the newest arrival on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Martin M, what is his job and who is his son Luke?

TV & Movies

Roger and Jess from My Mum Your Dad have a close relationship

My Mum Your Dad's Roger makes an emotional confession over late wife

TV & Movies

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shown off their new mansion

Mark Wright gives fans first look at the latest addition to his £3.5million Essex Mansion

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

Married At First Sight's Luke reveals ex-girlfriend tried to turn up and stop wedding

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

Married At First Sight 2023 cast tease most explosive and dramatic series yet

TV & Movies

Janey and her son Will appear on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Janey, what is her job and who is her son Will?

TV & Movies

Roger is taking part in My Mum Your Dad

Roger from My Mum Your Dad: How old is he, what is his job and who is his daughter Jess?

TV & Movies

Where is My Mum Your Dad filmed? Location details revealed

Where was My Mum Your Dad filmed? Location of house revealed

TV & Movies

Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants

Great British Bake Off 2023: Start date, hosts, judges and contestants revealed

TV & Movies

Martin H is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Martin H, what is his job and who is his daughter Jessica?

TV & Movies

The Range has reportedly agreed a deal to buy the Wilko brand.

Wilko brand saved by The Range in £5million deal

Shopping

Poundland is set to take on up to 71 Wilko stores.

Which Wilko stores have Poundland bought? Full list of locations revealed

Shopping

Ed Sheeran has announced his seventh studio album

Ed Sheeran new album: Release date, song list and tour revealed

Ellie Leach plays Faye Windass in Coronation Street

Who is Coronation Street star Ellie Leach? A look inside her life including boyfriend and famous cousin

TV & Movies

Nine single parents are on the hunt for love in new ITV show My Mum Your Dad.

My Mum Your Dad fans say show is better than Love Island for important reason

TV & Movies