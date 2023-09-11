Stacey Solomon ‘can’t cope’ with five kids and rules out more with Joe Swash

11 September 2023, 15:44

Stacey confessed that she and Joe sometimes struggle with their huge brood.
Stacey confessed that she and Joe sometimes struggle with their huge brood. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

The busy working mum admitted she often struggles to find time for herself and her husband.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has admitted she "can't cope" with her five children and has ruled out having any more kids.

The busy working mum, 33, confessed she was struggling to find time for herself and husband Joe Swash as she juggles her telly job alongside parenting duties for Zachary, 15, Leighton, 10, Rex, four, 23-month-old Rose and six-month-old Belle.

The Sort Your Life Out star, who is also step-mum to Joe Swash's 16-year-old son Harry, explained that she and her husband have parked the romance in their relationship while they focus on the kids.

And while the couple have always planned on having a big brood, they have now decided that Pickle Cottage is officially full.

Stacey told the Mirror: "I think me and Joe are in our non-romantic era. It is important just to get time for us, but we’re at that stage in our life where that’s not really possible.

"We recently went to a friend’s wedding and had a night together, which was really lovely, but outside of that it’s once or twice a year that happens."

Fans predicted Stacey would feel broody again once Belle had grown up a little, but the TV presenter has since put a stop to any rumours she was hoping to have another baby.

She said: "We don’t want any more – we cannot cope with it."

"Yeah, we wanted all these kids and we’re so grateful to have them. So we will get romantic, but in 20 years’ time."

In fact, the DIY queen admitted she was actively taking every precaution not to get pregnant again.

Speaking of a recent romantic trip away with Joe, she wrote on Instagram: "I got to say, me and Joe had the best time together.

"I think sometimes, when you're in the thick of it and we've got all the kids and I'm working and then he's working and then we're tag teaming it, it all gets a bit tense.

"So yeah, that little 36 hours together has just made me love him so much. Not that I didn't love him before!"

"We are on a mini-break high and really loving each other. We were kissing yesterday and the boys were like, 'Urgh! You disgust me!'

"Oh, for those of you messaging me saying is this baby number six - no, no no! Don't worry, we're taking every precaution possible to make sure that doesn't happen!"

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

My Mum Your Dad line-up revealed: Meet the single parents looking for love

My Mum Your Dad contestants revealed: Meet the single parents looking for love

Paul and his daughter Mazey are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Paul, what is his job and who is his daughter Mazey?

TV & Movies

Roger is taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Roger, what is his job and who is his daughter Jess?

TV & Movies

Monique and her daughter Taiya are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Monique, what is her job and who is her daughter Taiya?

TV & Movies

Clayton and Christian will be taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Clayton, what is his job and who is his son Christian?

TV & Movies

Caroline and her daughter Karli are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Caroline, what is her job and who is her daughter Karli?

TV & Movies

Natalie and her son Kaliel are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Natalie, what is her job and who is her son Kaliel?

TV & Movies

Elliot is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Elliott, what is his job and who is his son Zachary?

TV & Movies

Inside Davina McCall's love life

Inside Davina McCall's love life: Ex-husband, split and new boyfriend revealed

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Sharon, what is her job and who is her daughter Tia?

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Sharon, what is her job and who is her daughter Tia?

TV & Movies

What happened to Roger's wife? My Mum Your Dad star's heartbreaking loss revealed

What happened to Roger's wife? My Mum Your Dad star's heartbreaking loss revealed

TV & Movies

Where is My Mum Your Dad filmed? Location details revealed

Where is My Mum Your Dad filmed? Location details revealed

TV & Movies

The chief executive of Wilko thanked staff for all their hard work.

Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know, from shop closures to administration

Shopping

Over 50 Wilko stores are shutting their doors this week.

Which Wilko stores are closing down? Full list of 52 locations revealed

Shopping

Olly Rix is reportedly leaving Call The Midwife

Call The Midwife star 'written-out' from show leaving cast 'stunned and upset'

TV & Movies