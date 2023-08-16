Stacey Solomon reveals huge utility room with in-built appliances and stunning decor

The DIY queen flaunts her incredible kitted-out utility room on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

The mother-of-five has given fans a glimpse of her beautiful laundry room at Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon has revealed her incredible utility room on Instagram after sharing a photo of herself doing the children's holiday laundry.

The Sort Your Life Out star, 33, and her family have just touched down from a sun-soaked trip to Turkey so now it's back to reality for the busy working mum.

But the telly presenter isn't lugging her kids' dirty washing to the local laundrette as it turns out her £1.2million countryside mansion has its very own.

The former X Factor singer posed in a white cardigan and neutral leggings as she gave fans the thumbs up in the luxury space, writing on her Stories: "Belle and me spent most of our day today getting through the holiday aftermath."

Stacey treated fans to a look at her luxury utility room. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

The single snap treated her eager followers a look at the kitted-out area, which features an in-built washing machine and tumble dryer and plenty of storage to keep her tablets and softeners.

Stacey's incredible utility room boasts exposed beams, sleek white tiles and purpose-built storage cupboards painted in a stylish sage green.

The photo even showed two doorless cupboards for her family's much-loved pet pooches.

Decorated with natural wooden shelves, pretty dried flowers and clear glass storage jars, the DIY enthusiast proved she hadn't scrimped on the finishing touches.

Keeping her company was six-month old baby Belle, who played sweetly on her rainbow-covered foam mat.

The organisational queen had previously given her followers a sneak peek. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

The Pickle Cottage picture came just days after Stacey was forced to hit back at trolls who slammed her latest expensive holiday.

After sharing a string of holiday albums online, she wrote: "I'll do a little holiday Q&A while I'm on my way to work tomorrow night so feel free to ask away."

She added: "If me sharing our holiday doesn't make you feel good then unfollow or just mute me or something.

"I love coming on here and sharing things so much and I love our community on here.

"All I ever want is to take you on the adventure with us and hopefully make you smile along the way."

Stacey and Joe have been renovating their "forever home" since getting the keys in 2021. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash, who tied the knot at their Essex mansion last year, took their three children Rex, 4, Rose, 22 months, and Belle, six months, away with them.

Also joining the gang on the trip were Stacey's two boys from previous relationships, Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11.

