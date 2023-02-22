Stacey Solomon melts hearts with adorable new photo of daughter Belle

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has posted a heartwarming photo of her newborn daughter Belle and she looks just like dad Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon recently welcomed her fifth child and her third with her husband Joe Swash.

After announcing her pregnancy in December, she gave birth to little Belle in Pickle Cottage last month.

And now Loose Women star Stacey has shared a new photo of her little one, saying their first couple of weeks together have been ‘so special’.

The photo sees the adorable newborn lying on her mum’s knees and gazing up into the camera.

Explaining that Belle is beginning to ‘wake up more’ this week, she said: “🥀 Oh Hello Beautiful Belle 🥀🥹

“The most special two weeks of you Belle… 🥲 Today all the boys went back to school & Belle had lots of awake time.

“I think she was wondering where all the noise and craziness had gone 😂 i felt like I got some time to properly see her & talk to her today.

“I love these days when they start to open their eyes more & really look around and begin to show you little bits of who they are and the adventures to come 🥲🥲.”

Friends and followers have been quick to comment, with Mrs Hinch writing: “Oh Her little hand and eyes 🥹 so pure ❤️ the most beautiful picture I ever did see ❤️.”

Stacey Solomon has given birth to her daughter. Picture: Instagram

Julia Bradbury said: “What a precious little thing. Enjoy these magical days 💕”.

Others pointed out how much she looks like her dad Joe, with another writing: “She looks just like her daddy @realjoeswashy ❤️❤️”.

Someone else said: “Such a cutie 🌹 She’s a female version of Joe 😃.”

While another added: “Awww she’s so cute Stace!! I can see such a mix of Joe & Rex in her little eyes 😍.”

Stacey and Joe share three children together - baby Belle, one-year-old Rose, and Rex, three, while Stacey also has two children from previous relationships, Zachary, 14, and Leighton, ten.

Stacey Solomon shared a sweet moment with her daughter Belle. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Stacey shared pictures of herself holding sleeping Belle to her chest as she smiled in the mirror.

Captioning the images, Stacey wrote: "Snuggle Saturdays 🤍 with Belle 🥀 The last time I stood here and took a picture you were inside my tummy ready to come out…🥹

"The pjs have been washed but I can’t say the same about my hair 😂 I love that I still have our bump too. The best memory of growing you and the perfect little ledge to sleep you on 🥲 Happy Saturday everyone🤍 Lots of love from us 🤍 P.S I’m as tired as I look 😂."

