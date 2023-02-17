Stacey Solomon shares heartwarming moment between Joe Swash and baby Belle

17 February 2023, 11:20

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon's husband Joe Swash looks obsessed with their newborn baby in this adorable video.

Stacey Solomon, 33, has shared a sweet moment between Joe Swash and their newborn baby.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram this week to share a video of Joe, who she wed last year, holding baby Belle and cooing over his daughter.

Joe Swash looks obsessed with Belle, who was born last week at Pickle Cottage, as he holds the sleepy baby in his arms.

Stacey wrote on the Instagram story: "Been a cluster feed kind of day...Now daddy finally got some cuddles tonight."

Joe Swash looks obsessed as he holds his newborn daughter Belle
Joe Swash looks obsessed as he holds his newborn daughter Belle. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Since Belle was born, Stacey has been sharing special moments between the newborn and her siblings.

Earlier this week, Stacey shared the heartwarming moment her and Joe's daughter Rose got to hold Belle for the first time.

Alongside the video, Stacey wrote: "When Rose met Belle. More than my heart could have ever imagined. My whole heart aches for them and the adventures that are to come.

"Sister. She is your mirror, shining back at you with a world of possibilities. She is your witness, who sees you at your worst and best, and loves you anyway.

"She is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling, even in the dark. - Barbara Alpert When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against them? – Pam Brown."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash look obsessed with their newborn
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash look obsessed with their newborn. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Previously, Stacey had shared sweet moments between her son, Rex, and Belle, with a post on her story showing the little boy cooing over his new sister.

Stacey Solomon shares a sweet moment between Rex and his new sister
Stacey Solomon shares a sweet moment between Rex and his new sister. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Stacey and Joe now have three children together; Rex, Rose and Belle.

The TV star also has Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships, while Joe has a son, Harry, also from a previous relationship.

