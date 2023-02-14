Holly Willoughby has a sweet link to Stacey Solomon's baby daughter Belle

14 February 2023, 10:46

Stacey Solomon and Holly Willoughby share a sweet connection through the names of their daughters
Stacey Solomon and Holly Willoughby share a sweet connection through the names of their daughters. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon/Holly Willoughby
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby has called Stacey Solomon's baby name choice 'beautiful', and there's a good reason why.

Holly Willoughby's sweet link to Stacey Solomon's newborn daughter Belle has been revealed.

Stacey gave birth to her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash, last week and announced the name of the beautiful baby girl yesterday.

The Loose Woman star revealed that herself and Joe had decided to call her Belle, after the time of year she was born because "bluebells are about to bloom".

Among Stacey's celebrity friends sharing their love for the baby name choice was This Morning's Holly Willoughby, who commented on the post: "Awwwww beautiful."

Holly also has a daughter called Belle, who was born in 2011 and is now 11-years-old.

The connection was spotted by a few fans, one of which joked on the post: "Well you would like that name wouldn't you?!!"

While Stacey named her daughter Belle after the flower, Holly has previously revealed that she named her daughter after the Disney Princess.

Holly Willoughby with her 11-year-old daughter Belle
Holly Willoughby with her 11-year-old daughter Belle. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Back in 2019, during a trip to Disneyland Paris, Holly was asked who her favourite Princess was, to which she responded: "I'm going to have to choose Belle because I think she's got real 'girl power' and my daughter’s called Belle."

She added: "I named my daughter after my favourite Disney princess. I think that sort of says it all."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash look obsessed with their newborn daughter Belle
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash look obsessed with their newborn daughter Belle. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Stacey explained her own reason for choosing the beautiful name in an Instagram post on Monday evening, where she wrote: "Belle 🥀 Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl.

"Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world… 🥲 And a little special connection to your Rose 🥹 To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always."

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The Radfords have experienced multiple power blackouts at home.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford faces multiple power blackouts as energy prices soar

S Club 7 tickets revealed

S Club 7 tickets 2023: Watch the reunion tour in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow

S Club 7 reunion tickets will be on sale soon

S Club 7 reunion tour: How old are all seven members now?

Lilt has been rebranded as Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit.

Lilt axed after 50 years as popular drink gets Fanta rebrand

Food & Drink

Jellyfish on The Masked Singer

Who is Jellyfish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

What has Stacey Solomon named her baby daughter?

What did Stacey Solomon name her baby and what does it mean?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Stacey Solomon has revealed her baby name

Stacey Solomon reveals adorable meaning behind Disney-themed baby name Belle

Would you get fed up if your neighbour kept parking like this?

'My neighbours park so close to my front door I struggle to get out of the house'

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon shares sweet moment between Rex and newborn

Stacey Solomon shares sweet moment between Rex and newborn

Stacey Solomon has shared new photos

Stacey Solomon shares adorable update on home birth of daughter

ITV reveals Romance Retreat villa

The Romance Retreat: 'Middle aged' Love Island's release date, how to apply and host

TV & Movies

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

Harry Potter deleted scene shows sweet moment between Harry and Dudley

TV & Movies

Love Island 2023 Casa Amor

Love Island 2023: When is Casa Amor?

TV & Movies