Holly Willoughby has a sweet link to Stacey Solomon's baby daughter Belle

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby has called Stacey Solomon's baby name choice 'beautiful', and there's a good reason why.

Holly Willoughby's sweet link to Stacey Solomon's newborn daughter Belle has been revealed.

Stacey gave birth to her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash, last week and announced the name of the beautiful baby girl yesterday.

The Loose Woman star revealed that herself and Joe had decided to call her Belle, after the time of year she was born because "bluebells are about to bloom".

Among Stacey's celebrity friends sharing their love for the baby name choice was This Morning's Holly Willoughby, who commented on the post: "Awwwww beautiful."

Holly also has a daughter called Belle, who was born in 2011 and is now 11-years-old.

The connection was spotted by a few fans, one of which joked on the post: "Well you would like that name wouldn't you?!!"

While Stacey named her daughter Belle after the flower, Holly has previously revealed that she named her daughter after the Disney Princess.

Holly Willoughby with her 11-year-old daughter Belle. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Back in 2019, during a trip to Disneyland Paris, Holly was asked who her favourite Princess was, to which she responded: "I'm going to have to choose Belle because I think she's got real 'girl power' and my daughter’s called Belle."

She added: "I named my daughter after my favourite Disney princess. I think that sort of says it all."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash look obsessed with their newborn daughter Belle. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Stacey explained her own reason for choosing the beautiful name in an Instagram post on Monday evening, where she wrote: "Belle 🥀 Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl.

"Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world… 🥲 And a little special connection to your Rose 🥹 To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always."

