Stacey Solomon shares sweet moment between Rex and newborn

13 February 2023, 09:55 | Updated: 13 February 2023, 10:41

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon gave birth to her fifth child over the weekend and it looks like Rex is already obsessed with his little sister.

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet video of her son, Rex, with her newborn.

The Loose Woman star gave birth to her fifth child, third with husband Joe Swash, last week at her home.

The star announced the birth of her daughter with a beautiful set of pictures on Instagram, including one which showed all her children placing their hands on the new member of the family.

Since then, Stacey has admitted that Rose and Rex are "obsessed" with the newborn, who she is yet to reveal the name of, and shared a heartwarming video of her youngest son cooing over the baby.

Stacey Solomon shares a sweet moment between Rex and his new sister
Stacey Solomon shares a sweet moment between Rex and his new sister. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

In the video, Rex can be seen looking at the baby girl in her wicker crib, gently giving her his hand to hold.

Posting on Instagram, Stacey wrote: "He loves to stare at her and touch her nose.

"Rose is obsessed too I'll go through all of my videos and make some montages."

She added: "I just can't describe this feeling. Our hearts are so full."

Stacey Solomon gave birth over the weekend at her home
Stacey Solomon gave birth over the weekend at her home. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash look obsessed with their newborn
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash look obsessed with their newborn. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

It was Sunday that Stacey announced the birth of her and Joe's second daughter, sharing the following message with her fans: "She’s Here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over."

"We can’t believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."

