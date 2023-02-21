Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out hit by 1,500 complaints over 'animal cruelty'

Stacey Solomon's hit home-makeover show has received backlash after a recent episode saw the team move the family's rabbits to a hutch in the garden.

Stacey Solomon, 33, and the team on Sort Your Life Out have received 1,500 complaints via Ofcom for an episode of the BBC organising show.

The Loose Woman works with a team on the programme where they help families sort out their homes and reorganise them.

While the show has been a huge hit, a recent episode left many people angry after it showed the team moving the family's pet rabbits from the home into a hutch in the garden.

Following the episode, between 30th January and 12th February, the show received a total of 1,502 complaints with people accusing them of "animal cruelty".

Following the airing of the episode, the Rabbit Welfare Association and Trust got involved and suggested people who where upset complain to Ofcom.

They did, however, add that they would like to production company to be held responsible and not Stacey herself.

They wrote at the time: "Before we comment any more, we want to make it clear that we think that this is the production company's responsibility, not the presenter, and we won't allow any comments against Stacey Solomon."

They added: "The Production company should have done their research."

People who were left upset by the rabbits being moved into a hutch outside also took to Twitter to complain.

One person commented: "Stacey, we were super disappointed to see the latest episode of your BBC show. Please refer to rabbitwelfare.co.uk and educate yourself on rabbit welfare and husbandry. Your lack of knowledge is very concerning, especially when being broadcast on TV. Please do the right thing and address this issue, they don’t deserve to live in a hutch!"

Another added: "I’m really angry about those rabbits that you chucked outside into a little hutch on your programme. Please have a look at the RWAF website and educate yourself on what rabbits need, that awful little hutch was like a prison cell."

They went on: "Please get in touch with the owners of those rabbits again and get them some appropriate housing then give us an update on what you are doing to improve this. Really sad to see you promoting animal cruelty."

Heart.co.uk have reached out to The Ottoman Group TV production company for comment.

