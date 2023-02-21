Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out hit by 1,500 complaints over 'animal cruelty'

21 February 2023, 11:56

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out hit by 1,500 complaints over 'animal cruelty'
Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out hit by 1,500 complaints over 'animal cruelty'. Picture: BBC

Stacey Solomon's hit home-makeover show has received backlash after a recent episode saw the team move the family's rabbits to a hutch in the garden.

Stacey Solomon, 33, and the team on Sort Your Life Out have received 1,500 complaints via Ofcom for an episode of the BBC organising show.

The Loose Woman works with a team on the programme where they help families sort out their homes and reorganise them.

While the show has been a huge hit, a recent episode left many people angry after it showed the team moving the family's pet rabbits from the home into a hutch in the garden.

Following the episode, between 30th January and 12th February, the show received a total of 1,502 complaints with people accusing them of "animal cruelty".

Stacey Solomon helps families reorganise their homes on Sort Your Life Out
Stacey Solomon helps families reorganise their homes on Sort Your Life Out. Picture: BBC

Following the airing of the episode, the Rabbit Welfare Association and Trust got involved and suggested people who where upset complain to Ofcom.

They did, however, add that they would like to production company to be held responsible and not Stacey herself.

They wrote at the time: "Before we comment any more, we want to make it clear that we think that this is the production company's responsibility, not the presenter, and we won't allow any comments against Stacey Solomon."

They added: "The Production company should have done their research."

Stacey Solomon and the Sort Your Life Out team moved the rabbits into a hutch outside
Stacey Solomon and the Sort Your Life Out team moved the rabbits into a hutch outside. Picture: BBC

People who were left upset by the rabbits being moved into a hutch outside also took to Twitter to complain.

One person commented: "Stacey, we were super disappointed to see the latest episode of your BBC show. Please refer to rabbitwelfare.co.uk and educate yourself on rabbit welfare and husbandry. Your lack of knowledge is very concerning, especially when being broadcast on TV. Please do the right thing and address this issue, they don’t deserve to live in a hutch!"

Another added: "I’m really angry about those rabbits that you chucked outside into a little hutch on your programme. Please have a look at the RWAF website and educate yourself on what rabbits need, that awful little hutch was like a prison cell."

The rabbits were moved outside into a hutch to give the family more room
The rabbits were moved outside into a hutch to give the family more room. Picture: BBC

They went on: "Please get in touch with the owners of those rabbits again and get them some appropriate housing then give us an update on what you are doing to improve this. Really sad to see you promoting animal cruelty."

Heart.co.uk have reached out to The Ottoman Group TV production company for comment.

Read more:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Alison Hammond apparently made Ant and Dec's prank very difficult

Alison Hammond 'ruins' Ant and Dec prank as she refuses to take part

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

How to make pancakes in an air fryer

Lifestyle

Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50

Jude Law 'becomes dad for seventh time' aged 50

A mum has divided opinion after saying her daughter is too old to cuddle

Mum sparks debate after telling 11-year-old daughter she’s ‘too old to cuddle’

Lifestyle

A woman has been praised for how she reacted to a mum on the train

Woman praised after she refused to give up train seat for mum and three children

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a striped top from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her striped top from Reserved

EastEnders fans 'work out' who dies in Christmas 2023 after spotting major clues

EastEnders fans 'work out' Dean Wicks is killed in Christmas 2023 episode

TV & Movies

Alison Hammond is reportedly engaged

Alison Hammond 'engaged to secret boyfriend' after two years together

Gary Lucy is a father to four children

Inside Gary Lucy's life away from acting with four children

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' that she still has her baby bump

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' her post-baby bump as she's praised by fans

Jeremy Clarkson's restaurant will be closed for good

Jeremy Clarkson gives in to council's decision to close his restaurant

Snow could reach the UK today

UK weather: Snow to batter Britain as blizzard brings up to six inches

Lifestyle

Scarlett Moffatt her boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Scarlett Moffatt pregnant: Who is the Gogglebox star's boyfriend Scott Dobinson?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral midi dress from LK Bennett
The Masked Singer has also revealed two stars

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies