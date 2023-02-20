Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' her post-baby bump as she's praised by fans

Stacey Solomon says she 'loves' that she still has her baby bump. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon said she 'loves' that she still has her baby bump after giving birth to Belle.

Stacey Solomon has been praised online for proudly showing off her post-baby bump after giving birth to her daughter Belle earlier this month.

The Loose Woman star gave birth to her fifth child, a little girl, at Pickle Cottage around three weeks ago with her husband, Joe Swash, by her side.

The star has been enjoying her new bundle of joy alongside her family and has recently shared with fans how happy she is she still has her baby bump.

Over the weekend, Stacey shared pictures of herself holding sleeping Belle to her chest as she smiled in the mirror.

Captioning the images, Stacey wrote: "Snuggle Saturdays 🤍 with Belle 🥀 The last time I stood here and took a picture you were inside my tummy ready to come out…🥹

"The pjs have been washed but I can’t say the same about my hair 😂 I love that I still have our bump too. The best memory of growing you and the perfect little ledge to sleep you on 🥲 Happy Saturday everyone🤍 Lots of love from us 🤍 P.S I’m as tired as I look 😂."

Stacey Solomon poses with her baby bump days before giving birth to Belle. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

People have since been praising Stacey for proudly sharing her bump, with one person commenting on the post: "Beautiful. Love that you not afraid to show mums have a bump after birth too."

Another wrote: "How cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love that you are proud of your body! It is incredible what our body can do."

A third shared: "You are absolutely amazing for telling it like it is ❤️."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash look obsessed with their newborn. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

The pictures shared by Stacey are almost identical to ones posted at the start of the month where she was still waiting for the arrival of her daughter.

At the time, she captioned the pictures with: "🤍 Thank you for everything bump 🤍 Woken up with that feeling and so just incase I don’t get the chance to say it tomorrow… I’m so grateful for them all. For every single time you’ve done this."

Related video:

Stacey is the proud mother of Leighton and Zachary, who she has from previous relationships, and Rex, Rose and Belle who she shares with her husband Joe Swash.

Read more: