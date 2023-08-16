Stacey Solomon Asda collection: First look at homeware range and release date

By Alice Dear

What is Stacey Solomon's George at Asda homeware collection, when will it be in stores and can I shop online?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 33, has announced that she has teamed up with George at Asda for her own homeware collection.

Joe Swash's wife revealed the exciting news on Wednesday morning, telling her followers on Instagram that she was "excited" but also "really nervous" to share the project.

The mother-of-five said that creating her own homeware collection is something she has wanted to do for a very long time, but was waiting for the right team and brand to collaborate with.

From a first look at the Stacey's Asda homeware collection to release date and shopping details, here's everything you need to know:

Stacey Solomon reveals to her fans she is releasing her own homeware collection. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

What is Stacey Solomon's George at Asda collection?

Stacey Solomon's collection with George at Asda is a homeware range, featuring tableware, bedding, cushions, throws and candles.

The collection is called At Home with Stacey Solomon.

Stacey Solomon reveals a first look at her homeware collection. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Speaking about the project, Stacey said that she has been involved throughout every step of creating this range, and that she did not want to just "slap her name on it".

Sharing a first look at the collection on her social media, Stacey revealed a picture of a set of off-white bedding, complete with a faux fur throw and a cushion reading: "let's snuggle".

Another picture reveals some of her kitchenware, including simple and chic white plates and bowls, as well as wine glasses with a bezelled finish.

The collection also includes some seasonal home accessories for autumn, including knitted and rattan pumpkins.

Stacey Solomon's collection includes bedding, kitchenware, candles and more. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

When is Stacey Solomon's Asda collection released?

Stacey Solomon's George at Asda homeware collection will be available to buy from 7th September 2023.

Sharing the exciting collection themselves, George at Asda said: "It's official!!! 👀✨ We're SO excited to share the news that we're launching a brand new and exclusive homeware range with @staceysolomon this September 🥳️ Stay tuned for more sneak peeks!!"

Stacey Solomon shows off pieces from new collection

When can I buy Stacey Solomon's George at Asda homeware collection?

At Home with Stacey Solomon will be available to shop online and in store from 7th September with prices starting from £1.

