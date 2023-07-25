Stacey Solomon shares footage of Joe Swash's wedding vows as they mark anniversary

25 July 2023, 10:14

Stacey Solomon shares wedding footage of Joe Swash’s vows

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash marked one year of marriage by watching their wedding video back for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon, 33, shared special footage from her wedding to Joe Swash, 41, to mark their one year anniversary.

The Loose Woman star married the former EastEnders actor on 24th July 2022 at their home, Pickle Cottage, with their children, friends and family around them.

Now, to mark a whole year of married life, Stacey and Joe sat down to watch their wedding video for the first time.

In a sweet Instagram post, Stacey shared footage of Joe's wedding vows, which she reveals is one of her favourite parts of the video.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon watch their wedding video back for the first time to mark their one year anniversary
Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon watch their wedding video back for the first time to mark their one year anniversary. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

In the video, an emotional Joe can be heard saying: "You are the love of my life, you're my soulmate. I promise to love you, to protect you, to look after you and our family. I'll never let you down."

He went on: "I'll always have your back, even when you're wrong. I adore you, I did from the very moment I met you. Seven years ago, in Australia, and here we are now, with our kids, and our family, and our loved ones.

"I can't believe how lucky I am to have you and I hope you feel the same about me. I love you so much Stacey."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married on 24th July 2022
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married on 24th July 2022. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Captioning the post, Stacey wrote: "🕊️ One year down, forever to go… 🕊️ Happy 1st Anniversary bub. Honestly cannot believe it’s been a whole year 🥲 We sat up till late last night & watched our wedding video for the first time.

"This was my favourite part (and the boys speeches) It was even more magical than I remembered. To the moon and back Joe. So glad I have forever with you."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash with their children; Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash with their children; Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey and Joe first confirmed their romance in 2016 and two years later the couple moved in together.

In February 2019, Stacey confirmed that she and Joe were expecting their first child together, adding to their family – Stacey already had Zach, 15, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships and Joe had Harry, 16, with his ex-girlfriend.

In May 2019, Stacey gave birth to their son, who they later called Rex.

The following year, in December 2020, Stacey and Joe announced their engagement and a year later moved into their new family home, Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have three children together
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have three children together. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

In June 2021, Joe and Stacey announced their family would be growing again, and in October 2021 they welcomed a daughter, Rose.

The following year the couple tied the knot at their home, Pickle Cottage, with all their children, family and friends around them.

Earlier this year, Stacey gave birth to her fifth child and her third with husband Joe, another daughter who they called Belle.

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained

Coldplay World Tour 2024: How to get tickets, prices, presale, locations and dates explained
King Charles smirking while wearing his royal regalia

Why did King Charles get a pay rise? A look at the details

Showbiz

Jimmy Karz played greedy schoolboy Bruce Bogtrotter in the hit 1996 film Matilda.

Matilda's Bruce Bogtrotter unrecognisable after quitting fame to become a doctor

TV & Movies

Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged!

Molly-Mae Hague engaged to Tommy Fury after surprise romantic proposal

Celebrities

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has quit social media

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces she’s quitting social media before luxury holiday

Trending on Heart

The budget retailer has expanded its handy service to include 32 new locations in London.

Primark launches click and collect at 32 more stores across the UK

Shopping

Tourists are questioning whether or not to cancel upcoming trips to Greece.

How to cancel your holiday to Greece: Rights, insurance and cancellations explained

Travel

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Where can kids eat for free in the summer holidays? Full list of restaurants

Lifestyle

Women walking and hold fans to protect themselves from the sun alongside a picture of Greece and the wildfires

When will the European heatwave end?

Lifestyle

People walking in London in the rain with umbrellas next to people holding their hands to the sunshine

August weather forecast: Will the UK finally get some sun?

Lifestyle

Jet2 and TUI have cancelled all flights and holidays which were due to depart to Rhodes today.

Major airlines Jet2 and TUI cancel all flights to Rhodes as wildfires rage on

Travel

Gemma Collins has revealed why she's cancelled her wedding

Gemma Collins cancels her wedding to fiancé Rami Hawash

Vogue and Spencer have opened up about their sex lives

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams reveal bedroom hot streak that ‘will upset a lot of parents’
Josie Gibson could join I'm A Celeb this year

I'm A Celebrity 2023 rumoured line up revealed including huge This Morning star

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon will host Channel 4's brand new DIY makeover show, Bricking It.

Stacey Solomon Bricking It: Start date and what it's about

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is currently taking a break from This Morning

Inside Holly Willoughby's Portugal holiday following This Morning exit

Pandora has opened up about her childhood

Dirty Mother Pukka: Heart's Pandora Christie says she will 'never be able to repay' her foster family
A man has revealed why he refused to swap seats with an elderly couple

Man praised after refusing to switch seats for elderly couple on plane

Lifestyle

Martin shared the hard-hitting letter on GMB.

Martin Lewis halts Good Morning Britain as widow's letter brings him to tears

Money

Christmas Actually will run for eight shows this December.

Love Actually's Richard Curtis announces new festive show Christmas Actually

TV & Movies