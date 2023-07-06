Stacey Solomon fans shocked as she opens up about 'secret' siblings

Stacey Solomon reveals all about her blended family

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her six siblings after growing up with a blended family.

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her ‘secret siblings’ in a new Instagram post this week.

The Loose Women star has been in Scotland to film the new series of Sort Your Life Out and was chatting to her followers while waiting at the airport.

Speaking about her new love of the gym, Stacey went on to reveal one of her sisters is actually a personal trainer and is helping her feel stronger.

“I finally plucked up the courage to ask my biggest sister to help me,” she said, continuing: “She is an actual trainer and it may sound silly because she is my sister and I bloody love her but I didn't want to ask her until I had got myself to the point where I felt stronger.

Stacey Solomon and her sisters Samantha and Jemma. Picture: Instagram

"She has been amazing - I'll get together on my Instagram Story to say hi next time she is here."

Later in the day, Stacey went on to reveal a little bit more about her sister Samantha Stone.

"I am now at Stansted Airport and I am lonely because I am on my own,” she said, continuing: “Loads of you have been asking 'oh my God, I didn't realise you had another sister, where have you been hiding her'?

"She is actually my step sister but I never call her that. We grew up together. Altogether there's seven of us - one step sister, two step brothers, my brother and sister, and then I have a half-brother.

Stacey Solomon's sisters were with her on her hen do. Picture: Instagram

“I would never call them my steps - that feels weird. We grew up brothers and sisters. You may have seen her before on my Story - but years ago.

"She is so funny. The gate is really full and people are looking at me like a freak - because I've pressed my phone on a random bollard I found. There's a man eating a pack of crisps staring at me. I'll see you in Scotland! Happy Monday everyone."

Samantha rarely features on Stacey's social media but is a trainer at fitness club Barry's UK and an ambassador for Nike Training Club.

She is married to Aaron Stone, who is a TV producer for Gogglebox, and the pair are parents to adorable baby daughter Poppy.

Stacey Solomon and her brother Josh. Picture: Instagram

While Stacey and Samantha refer to each other as sisters, Stacey's dad David is actually Samantha's step-dad.

David was married to Stacey's mum Fiona and the former couple also share Stacey’s brother Matthew and her sister Jemma.

David then re-married and went on to have another son named Josh who is now 17-years-old.

Stacey is married to Joe, and the pair have three children together; Rex, four, Rose, 20 months, and four-month-old Belle. The star also has two older boys from previous relationships, Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, while Joe is dad to 15-year-old son Harry.