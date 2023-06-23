Stacey Solomon praised by fans for sharing unedited bikini photos

23 June 2023, 07:37 | Updated: 23 June 2023, 08:56

Stacey Solomon shows off her swimsuit range

Stacey Solomon has shared a series of unedited swimwear snaps, saying she feels ‘beautiful’.

Stacey Solomon has shared a series of unedited swimwear snaps, saying she feels 'beautiful'.

The Loose Women star was shooting photos in her back garden for her brand new summer range with In The Style.

Taking to Instagram with some behind-the-scenes shots, Stacey can be seen enjoying the sun by her very own swimming pool at Pickle Cottage.

She wrote alongside the photos: “Just because… I felt b***** beautiful today! I’ll be honest growing up society’s vibe did make me feel like I definitely wouldn’t be the girl who got to do swimwear shoots.

Stacey Solomon has shared pictures of her new swimwear range
Stacey Solomon has shared pictures of her new swimwear range. Picture: Instagram

“So I’m marking these moments. So proud. I love that I didn’t have to worry about my bum cheeks flopping out or having to shave within an inch of my life in any of these.

“Also I don’t usually swim with a full face of make up but we went for full glam for today (I took these pictures while I was trying on my @inthestyle (A D) summer collection today.

“It’s not available until next Wednesday but I just wanted to share these today because I love them so much.”

Friends and followers were quick to praise the mum-of-five, with fellow new mum Jessie J writing: “Absolutely stunning.”

Vicky Pattison wrote: “Gorgeous in everything babe”, and another follower wrote: “So refreshing! Thank you for being a role model that people can look up to for normalising our bodies and the amazing things our bodies do, showing comfort, confidence and self love (and appreciation).

“It’s wonderful for people out of the spotlight who look up to others to see people not photoshopped and no airbrushing.”

Another wrote: “You look amazing and you’re an incredible role model for young girls who are finding their way in a superficial and judgemental world. You give them an amazing piece of reality and love.”

Stacey Solomon previously shared photos on holiday
Stacey Solomon previously shared photos on holiday. Picture: Instagram

While someone else added: “You look beautiful @staceysolomon ❤️ that body has carried and natured five little beans who are all growing into big beans! Beautiful inside and out ❤️”.

Stacey later replied to her fans, writing: “Nicest messages ever love you all 🖤🖤”.

This comes after Stacey posted a similar message of body confidence when she enjoyed a half term holiday.

Posting photos from her trip, she wrote: “So grateful for these memories, so grateful for my family & so grateful for my body, that brought our family here 🥹🥲”.

Stacey is mum to Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships, while she is also mum to Rex, three, one-year-old Rose and baby Belle with her husband Joe Swash.

