Stacey Solomon opens up on 'complicated blended family' with Joe Swash in poignant message

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her blended family. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon has shared a message about her 'complicated blended family' on Instagram.

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet Father's Day post about her 'blended family' with her husband Joe Swash.

The Loose Women star shares three children with Joe - Rex, four, Rose, one, and four-month-old Belle.

Stacey is also mum to sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 12, from previous relationships while Joe is also dad to 15-year-old son Harry.

Taking to Instagram on Father's Day, Stacey said that being in a blended family can be ‘complicated’, but she absolutely loves it.

Stacey Solomon has shared photos of her family. Picture: Instagram

Alongside a mirror selfie alongside Joe, her dad and Rex, Rose, and Belle, Stacey said: "My dad, their Dad, Our heroes. Happy Father's Day, Dad and Daddy.

"I know you both didn’t get enough time with your own father but oh my goodness I know they are looking down on you both so bl***y proud of the fathers you have become. Dad, not a day goes by that I don’t need you and you’re always there.

"No matter what. What a privilege it is to have you in our lives. Joe, I know it’s not easy & blended families are complicated, to say the least… but you make it all seem effortless.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have a blended family. Picture: Instagram

"You’re the most incredible husband, father and father figure to ALL of our children and I feel every emotion raising our family with you.

"Everyone else comes first and nothing is ever too much especially grateful for how much time you’ve taken off recently to take over at home while I’m here there and everywhere.

"As hard as it is leaving some days knowing you’re there giving them every bit of love they could ever need makes it easier.

"To the moon and back Joe. To the moon and back Dad. Thinking of anyone struggling today… lots and lots of love. P.S. Rose’s sassy side eye in every picture we ever take."

Rose enjoys kicking football around as Stacey Solomon watches

Her friends and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Ah lovely photo hope you all had a lovely day ❤️❤️.”

“These photos are the cutest, Belle’s face is adorable. You have a beautiful family ❤️,” someone else said, while a third added: “Awww so sweet hope you had a lovely Father’s Day x.”

A fourth said: “Beautiful photos and what a wonderful crew and team you all make ❤️ x.”