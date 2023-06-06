Stacey Solomon shares candid photos enjoying swimming pool with her family

6 June 2023, 06:44

Stacey Solomon enjoys pool day with the kids

Naomi Bartram

Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has been making the most of the warm weather by enjoying the swimming pool at Pickle Cottage.

With the sun finally coming out, Stacey Solomon has been enjoying some time with her family in the garden.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star can be seen splashing around with her children in their very own swimming pool.

In one of the photos, she can be seen capturing a mirror selfie with her husband Joe Swash and their three youngest children, Rex, four, Rose, one and baby Belle.

Little Rex is grinning for the photo in a waterproof vest top, while little Rose is wearing a checked long swimsuit with frilly shoulders and sunflower sunglasses.

Stacey Solomon has shared pictures from her pool day
Stacey Solomon has shared pictures from her pool day. Picture: Instagram

Joe is holding their youngest daughter Belle, who is wearing a lemon-print outfit with a big straw hat.

Other snaps show the stunning pool surrounded by a patio area, beautiful outdoor furniture and a full-length mirror.

In the caption, she wrote: "Sunny Sundays. Just because I was so grateful to be home in the sunshine today with Joe & the pickles.

“Always feel so grateful… I’ll never take for granted how lucky we are. My full-on imposter syndrome will always keep me in check.

"I’m always forcing my friends, family, and just the local village really, over here just in case one day Ashton Kutcher jumps out of a bush and tells us we’ve all been Punk’d and it’s not really our pool. Happy Sunday Everyone.”

Her friends and followers were quick to comment, with one person writing: "Stacey you are beautiful inside and out, you’ve worked hard and deserve everything you have, never feel an imposter xx.”

"@staceysolomon love days like that around your pool it’s so beautiful and you deserve it all and more,” said someone else.

A third added: "I love how open about your body you are - a REAL image, from a REAL person. It’s so refreshing and it makes us all feel 'normal!'"

This comes after Stacey recently opened up about feeling anxious at 4.30am after getting her period for the first time in a year.

Stacey Solomon has renovated her cottage over the past 18 months
Stacey Solomon has renovated her cottage over the past 18 months. Picture: Instagram

"I woke up so early (4.30am) feeling SO anxious,” she said.

“I came on yesterday & it's my first period in over a year so it's thrown me right out!

"Everyone was sleeping so I decided to try & do things to set me up for work today. Forced myself to gym, made myself lunch, washed my hair & got ready to go..."

She added: "To anyone having a low day, you're amazing & everything is temporary, you've got this."

