Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash in row with council over £1.3m Pickle Cottage

10 May 2023, 08:50 | Updated: 10 May 2023, 08:57

Stacey Solomon shows off Pickle Cottage's 'gym'

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is reportedly battling Essex council over a planned extension on her beautiful home.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are reportedly hoping to extend their £1.2million home Pickle Cottage.

The couple recently welcomed their third child together, Belle, and are also parents to Rex, three, and Rose, one. Stacey is mum to Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships.

And it looks like Stacey is keen to create more space for her growing family as she put in plans to the council to add a one story extension.

But according to The Sun, their local Essex council has now rejected their proposal for a second time over concerns about modifying the house.

Stacey Solomon moved into Pickle Cottage in 2020
Stacey Solomon moved into Pickle Cottage in 2020. Picture: Instagram

Pickle Cottage is a listed 16th century property which is said to now be worth around £1.3million.

Documents seen by the publication show the family first applied for the extension in February 2022.

A source close to Stacey said: “All the renovations at Pickle Cottage are now complete so Stacey and Joe’s architects are no longer pursuing any planning proposals.”

Stacey and Joe have spent the last two years renovating the Tudor-style Pickle Cottage which is a beautiful mansion tucked away in 2.5 acres of greenery.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married in Pickle Cottage
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married in Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

The stunning property has its own games room, library, swimming pool, gym, and conservatory, as well as beautiful bedrooms for each of the children.

After getting engaged in 2020, Stacey and Joe even tied the knot in their home in an emotional ceremony last year.

This comes after Joe opened up about his relationship with Stacey while appearing on I’m A Celebrity.

He said in the Bush Telegraph: “Honestly, I genuinely feel like I’m the biggest winner ever from anyone who’s done this show,” he said.

Joe Swash breaks down on I'm A Celeb over missing Stacey and the kids

“It gave me my wife, my kids, a career for over a decade.

“Growing up, all I wanted to be was a dad and have a family. The jungle came along and I met my wife on the jungle.

“I have two amazing kids, me and Stacey have had since we’ve been in the jungle. I feel like I’ve won this already. I don’t know where I would be without it. I’d just be that dude that was on EastEnders years ago. Now, I’m Stacey Solomon’s husband.”

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Here's how to vote during Eurovision

How does Eurovision voting work and can UK viewers vote?

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo leaves viewers in tears

Paul O'Grady's Eurovision cameo with beloved dog leaves viewers in tears

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Robert De Niro has become a dad for the seventh time

Robert De Niro becomes dad to his seventh child at the age of 79

Jesse and Claire from Married at First Sight Australia were reunited

Married at First Sight Australia: What happened with Jesse and Claire after the reunion?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great North Run 2023

How to prepare and train for the AJ Bell Great Run Series 2023

Lifestyle

Here's how to see the northern lights in the UK

How to see the Northern Lights tonight in England and Scotland

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby looks stunning on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue daisy dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Giles and Mary from Gogglebox have opened up about their day jobs

Gogglebox's Giles and Mary give rare insight into impressive day jobs

TV & Movies

Peter Andre has opened up about his wife Emily

Peter Andre praises 'unreal' wife Emily as he gives rare glimpse into family life

EastEnders' Lola is set to get some devastating news this week

When is Lola leaving Eastenders and what happens to her?

TV & Movies

Samantha Womack has opened up about her battle with cancer

EastEnders' Samantha Womack opens up on 'terrifying' cancer battle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her neon checkered midi skirt

Celebrities

Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas were coupled on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas now?

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

All the drama that happened after Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: All the drama that happened after the reunion

TV & Movies

Joe Swash has opened up about his romance with Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash breaks down in tears as he opens up about Stacey Solomon relationship

Stacey Solomon has opened up about Joe Swash appearing on I'm A Celebrity

Stacey Solomon reveals why she's not watched Joe Swash on I'm A Celebrity

Kym Marsh and her husband Scott have reportedly split up

Kym Marsh 'splits from husband' two years after wedding

An Asda worker has been praised for her kindness

Mum in tears as Asda worker pays for her electricity after sad loss

Lifestyle