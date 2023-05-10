Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash in row with council over £1.3m Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon shows off Pickle Cottage's 'gym'

By Naomi Bartram

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is reportedly battling Essex council over a planned extension on her beautiful home.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are reportedly hoping to extend their £1.2million home Pickle Cottage.

The couple recently welcomed their third child together, Belle, and are also parents to Rex, three, and Rose, one. Stacey is mum to Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships.

And it looks like Stacey is keen to create more space for her growing family as she put in plans to the council to add a one story extension.

But according to The Sun, their local Essex council has now rejected their proposal for a second time over concerns about modifying the house.

Stacey Solomon moved into Pickle Cottage in 2020. Picture: Instagram

Pickle Cottage is a listed 16th century property which is said to now be worth around £1.3million.

Documents seen by the publication show the family first applied for the extension in February 2022.

A source close to Stacey said: “All the renovations at Pickle Cottage are now complete so Stacey and Joe’s architects are no longer pursuing any planning proposals.”

Stacey and Joe have spent the last two years renovating the Tudor-style Pickle Cottage which is a beautiful mansion tucked away in 2.5 acres of greenery.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married in Pickle Cottage. Picture: Instagram

The stunning property has its own games room, library, swimming pool, gym, and conservatory, as well as beautiful bedrooms for each of the children.

After getting engaged in 2020, Stacey and Joe even tied the knot in their home in an emotional ceremony last year.

This comes after Joe opened up about his relationship with Stacey while appearing on I’m A Celebrity.

He said in the Bush Telegraph: “Honestly, I genuinely feel like I’m the biggest winner ever from anyone who’s done this show,” he said.

Joe Swash breaks down on I'm A Celeb over missing Stacey and the kids

“It gave me my wife, my kids, a career for over a decade.

“Growing up, all I wanted to be was a dad and have a family. The jungle came along and I met my wife on the jungle.

“I have two amazing kids, me and Stacey have had since we’ve been in the jungle. I feel like I’ve won this already. I don’t know where I would be without it. I’d just be that dude that was on EastEnders years ago. Now, I’m Stacey Solomon’s husband.”