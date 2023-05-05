Stacey Solomon reveals why she's not watched Joe Swash on I'm A Celebrity

Stacey Solomon sorts herself out and admits she forgot Joe Swash was in the jungle

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has admitted she and husband Joe Swash forgot he was on I’m A Celebrity.

I’m A Celebrity fans are currently watching Joe Swash take part in the South Africa series of the show.

But despite most of the country tuning in to watch him take part in some horrible Bushtucker Trials, it turns out Joe’s wife Stacey Solomon hasn't been watching.

Speaking on her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women star said: "I'm going to sort myself out and get ready to watch Joe in the jungle.

"We're going to sit and watch it tonight in bed. I'll be honest with you, both of us forgot he was even in it, so we missed it yesterday."

Joe Swash has re-joined I'm A Celebrity. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

She added: "We're going to catch up today. He filmed it so long ago and we've both got baby brain now and completely forgot about it.

"So we're going to catch up tonight and then I'm going to go straight to sleep after the jungle."

The couple actually met after Stacey won the 2010 series of I’m A Celebrity and Joe was hosting the spin-off Extra Camp.

Their friendship didn’t turn romantic until 2016 when they first went on a date, with the pair now sharing three children together; Rex, three, one-year-old Rose and baby Belle.

Stacey is also mum to Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, while Joe shares son Harry, 15, with his ex.

Joe filmed I’m A Celebrity South Africa last year, entering the jungle with former EastEnders co-star Dean Gaffney.

Ahead of his arrival, Joe revealed his children were the inspiration behind him signing up again.

He said: "My eldest son Harry was one when I did the jungle and he is 16 now.

"I want the kids to watch I’m a Celebrity...South Africa and for both of us to be able to tell them, ‘I’m A Celebrity is where Mummy and Daddy met’. The jungle is always going to be a big part of our family."

He added: "I can’t express enough my gratitude for the fact I met Stacey on the back of it, had my kids and it gave me a whole different direction with my career.

"Doing the All-Stars series is closure. It finishes the circle."