Inside Stacey Solomon's luxury trip to Paris with Rose and Belle

Rose enjoys the Eurostar as she and Stacey Solomon return to the UK

By Naomi Bartram

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has shared sweet photos from her trip to Paris with her daughters.

Stacey Solomon has given fans a glimpse inside her luxury trip to Paris this week.

The Loose Women star has been on maternity leave since she gave birth to baby Belle back in February.

And what better way to celebrate returning to work than an incredible trip to France with her two daughters.

The star revealed last week that she would be taking her two month old baby girl with her due to not having 'figured out' breastfeeding yet.

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from Paris. Picture: Instagram

She said: "I'm taking Belle with me because I haven't worked out the breastfeeding thing yet. I'm trying to wean her off a little bit, which is sad, but I just can't do it all.”

Deciding to take Rose, one, along with Belle to the stunning city, the mum of five jumped on the Eurostar.

She said: "Bonjour! From me and the girls in Paris.

"We got here really early this morning, and did a couple of little bits I'd come here to do. And then I took them out and about on little walks and stuff."

Stacey has since shared some stunning photos from the trip, including photos in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The first image sees Stacey beaming in a floaty floral pink dress as she holds two-month-old Belle.

Belle looks adorable as she wore an orange jumper with some funky floral flares and a pair of Crocs.

“Je, t’adore Belle & Rose,” she wrote alongside them, continuing: “🌸 48 hours in Paris 🌸 With my girlies 🥲

“What a crazy two days. Rose in Paris has been an absolute vibe 😂 Now time to go back home to the boys and get daddy on those night feeds 😂

Stacey, Belle and Rose walk around Paris

Stacey Solomon and Rose enjoy tea in Paris

“To the moon and back Belle & Rose. Can’t wait to show you these memories of us when you’re older 🥹”.

“Beautiful Beautiful girls! 💓💓💓,” Mrs Hinch commented, while someone else said: “Roses flares are giving me life! I could cry at how cute she is! 🫶✨😍.”

A third wrote: “Cutest girls trip ever 😍😍😍,” while a fourth added: “Amazing pics xxx.”

Stacey shares Rose and Belle with her husband Joe Swash, as well as three-year-old son Rex.

She also has two other children from previous relationships, Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 10.