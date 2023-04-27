Inside Stacey Solomon's luxury trip to Paris with Rose and Belle

27 April 2023, 10:50 | Updated: 27 April 2023, 11:07

Rose enjoys the Eurostar as she and Stacey Solomon return to the UK

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has shared sweet photos from her trip to Paris with her daughters.

Stacey Solomon has given fans a glimpse inside her luxury trip to Paris this week.

The Loose Women star has been on maternity leave since she gave birth to baby Belle back in February.

And what better way to celebrate returning to work than an incredible trip to France with her two daughters.

The star revealed last week that she would be taking her two month old baby girl with her due to not having 'figured out' breastfeeding yet.

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from Paris
Stacey Solomon has shared photos from Paris. Picture: Instagram
Stacey Solomon has shared photos from Paris
Stacey Solomon has shared photos from Paris. Picture: Instagram

She said: "I'm taking Belle with me because I haven't worked out the breastfeeding thing yet. I'm trying to wean her off a little bit, which is sad, but I just can't do it all.”

Deciding to take Rose, one, along with Belle to the stunning city, the mum of five jumped on the Eurostar.

She said: "Bonjour! From me and the girls in Paris.

"We got here really early this morning, and did a couple of little bits I'd come here to do. And then I took them out and about on little walks and stuff."

Stacey has since shared some stunning photos from the trip, including photos in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The first image sees Stacey beaming in a floaty floral pink dress as she holds two-month-old Belle.

Belle looks adorable as she wore an orange jumper with some funky floral flares and a pair of Crocs.

“Je, t’adore Belle & Rose,” she wrote alongside them, continuing: “🌸 48 hours in Paris 🌸 With my girlies 🥲

“What a crazy two days. Rose in Paris has been an absolute vibe 😂 Now time to go back home to the boys and get daddy on those night feeds 😂

Stacey, Belle and Rose walk around Paris

Stacey Solomon and Rose enjoy tea in Paris

“To the moon and back Belle & Rose. Can’t wait to show you these memories of us when you’re older 🥹”.

“Beautiful Beautiful girls! 💓💓💓,” Mrs Hinch commented, while someone else said: “Roses flares are giving me life! I could cry at how cute she is! 🫶✨😍.”

A third wrote: “Cutest girls trip ever 😍😍😍,” while a fourth added: “Amazing pics xxx.”

Stacey shares Rose and Belle with her husband Joe Swash, as well as three-year-old son Rex.

She also has two other children from previous relationships, Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 10.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers joined his co-host Si King on This Morning.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers 'doing very well' amid gruelling cancer battle

James Cordon shares update on Gavin and Stacey return

James Corden shares update on Gavin and Stacey return

Holly Willoughby is wearing a purple dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her purple polka dot dress

Celebrities

Roxy Mitchell will be back on EastEnders tonight for some special scenes

EastEnders' Roxy Mitchell makes shock return six years after death in major twist

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has younger brother

Stacey Solomon's sweet relationship with rarely-seen younger brother

Trending on Heart

Furious dad Ross Hunt put an angry note in his daughter's lunchbox telling dinner ladies to back off.

Dad leaves teachers angry note in daughter's lunchbox as they slam 'unhealthy' food

Parenting

Influencer breaks down after strangers reject her offer to buy their shopping

Influencer breaks down after strangers reject her offer to buy their shopping

Lifestyle

Helen Flanagan has hit back at her critics

I'm A Celebrity star Helen Flanagan hits out as fans accuse her of 'faking' her fears

TV & Movies

Barbie introduce first doll with Down's syndrome

Barbie introduce first doll with Down's syndrome

Lifestyle

Bronte Schofield has defend Harrison Boon's new girlfriend

Married At First Sight Australia star Bronte Schofield breaks silence on Harrison Boon's new girlfriend

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pleated lemon skirt from Jaeger

Celebrities

Britain is set to bask in sunshine

UK weather: Britain set for bank holiday 'mini heatwave' with temperatures hotter than Monaco

News

Ryan Reynolds makes terminal Wrexham fan's dreams come true with special gesture

Ryan Reynolds makes terminal Wrexham fan's dreams come true with special gesture

A woman wore all her clothes to the airport to avoid extra fees

Woman wears 2.5kg of clothing to avoid paying airline's luggage fees

Lifestyle

Shaun Ryder has an ongoing feud with I'm A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith

Inside I'm A Celebrity stars Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder's 2010 row as they are reunited

TV & Movies

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Gino D'Acampo blames TV bosses for Gino, Gordon & Fred's Road Trip being cancelled

Holly Willoughby is wearing a colourful outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white lace midi skirt from Reiss

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed she's getting a tattoo

Stacey Solomon 'so excited' as she shares first ever tattoo

A parent has said it's 'selfish' to let a child cry in a restaurant

Parent sparks debate after claiming it’s ‘selfish’ to let children cry in restaurants

Lifestyle

Alyssa has opened up about losing her job after MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia’s Alyssa Barmonde lost her job after the show

TV & Movies