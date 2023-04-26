Stacey Solomon's sweet relationship with rarely-seen younger brother

26 April 2023, 14:45 | Updated: 26 April 2023, 14:48

By Naomi Bartram

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has a younger brother and a step sister who are rarely seen on her Instagram.

Stacey Solomon likes to keep fans updated with pictures of Joe Swash and their children at Pickle Cottage.

But it turns out The X Factor star actually has a younger brother who is rarely seen on her social media.

Josh is Stacey’s half brother, with the pair both sharing dad David. After he divorced Stacey's mum Fiona, David welcomed Josh with a new partner.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter was 15 when her younger brother was born, just two years before she went on to welcome her first son Zachary, 15.

While we don’t hear much about Josh, Stacey opened up about her relationship with him in her 2019 autobiography, admitting the pair were ‘very close’.

The last photo she shared of the pair was a selfie back in 2018, where she joked they both were suffering from spots.

"I love my little brother so much that I appear to be experiencing sympathy puberty,” she said, continuing: “Or at least that’s what we’ve called it.

"Had the best laugh with my little bro tonight talking about all things hormone induced and I’m grateful to my spots for making that happen. Love you, Josh!”

Stacey hasn’t spoken much about him since, but did reveal he was getting engaged back in 2019.

Josh describes himself as a music producer online and has a verified Spotify page, as well as his own TikTok page.

Stacey also has a sister called Jemma, who regularly appears on her social media accounts and also has her own Instagram with more than 30,000 followers.

And it turns out the pair also have another step sister called Samantha Stone, who was seen on Stacey’s hen do in Mykonos ahead of her wedding to Joe.

Samantha is a trainer at fitness club Barry's UK and an ambassador for Nike Training Club.

She is married to Gogglebox producer Aaron Stone and the pair are parents to adorable daughter Poppy and baby Axel.

