Stacey Solomon enjoys 'rare date night' with husband Joe Swash

7 April 2023, 10:50

Stacey Solomon, 33, looked more in love than ever with her husband Joe Swash, 41.
Stacey Solomon, 33, looked more in love than ever with her husband Joe Swash, 41. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

The couple spent some quality time together during their luxury family getaway to Abu Dhabi.

Stacey Solomon finally got to enjoy a 'rare date night' with her husband Joe Swash during their lavish family holiday to Abu Dhabi.

The pair spent some quality time together over a romantic dinner as the mother-of-five's dad looked after their children.

Posting a string of loved-up photos and videos to Instagram, Stacey shared a glimpse of their private dining table surrounded by candles and fairy lights at the £500-a-night Jumeirah Saadiyat Beach resort.

The enchanting area provided the perfect backdrop for the couple's last evening in the glitzy UAE capital.

The busy parents enjoyed a rare romantic date night.
The busy parents enjoyed a rare romantic date night. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

Taking to social media to offer a glimpse of the beautiful date with fans, the busy mum, 33, wrote: "Rare pictures of mum & dad 🥹 Date night.

"For the first time in a very long time we had dinner together just the two of us. Well sort of grandad & all the kids were in the hotel restaurant right behind us 😂😂 See last video for how date night ended 😂🙏🏼

"Joe thank you for being the best dad & husband we could wish for. Sorry for the cheese but sometimes we deffo get stuck in the thick of it all and forget about us. To the moon and back Joe, forever 🖤.

"It's our last day tomorrow & I can’t believe it’s all over already 😭 what a dream it’s been 🥲 feeling so lucky & grateful for the last week 🥹."

The loved-up duo whisked their children off to Abu Dhabi for a luxury family getaway.
The loved-up duo whisked their children off to Abu Dhabi for a luxury family getaway. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

Stacey and Joe, 41, were definitely feeling the love during their magical date night as she also revealed they spent the evening listening to their wedding songs.

But in typical parent style, the peace and quiet didn't last long as the mother-of-five confessed a couple of the kids gatecrashed just two hours into their one-on-one time.

Sharing a photo of toddler Rose sat among the rose petals at their fancy dinner table, the Sort Your Life Out host wrote: "Our pickles came to let us know 2 hours is far too long to be more than 15 meters away from them."

But the loving mother didn't seem phased, adding: "Wouldn't have it any other way."

The Sort Your Life Out star thanked Joe "for being the best dad & husband we could wish for".
The Sort Your Life Out star thanked Joe "for being the best dad & husband we could wish for". Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

The former Loose Women panelist and ex-Eastenders star Joe, 41, whisked their huge blended family off for a much-needed break earlier this month.

The couple, who share two-month-old Belle, one-year-old Rose, and three-year-old Rex together, brought along Zach, 15, and Leighton, 10 – Stacey's boys from previous relationships.

The Pickle Cottage crew also bought a ticket for Stacey's beloved dad David, who often cameos in her reality shows.

