Inside Stacey Solomon’s luxury family holiday with five kids

3 April 2023, 08:19 | Updated: 3 April 2023, 08:33

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon recently jetted off to the United Arab Emirates with her family of five children.

Stacey Solomon has been sharing photos from her first ever holiday with baby Belle and toddler Rose.

The Loose Women star jetted off to Abu Dhabi with her two daughters, and sons Rex, three, Leighton, 10, and Zachary, 15.

Following a successful flight from London - and some very organised packing - Stacey treated her kids to a visit to the beach as well as the Warner Brother's Studios.

Posting some snaps from the ‘magical’ first day, she wrote: “Magical Sunsets With You. Here’s Our day in pictures.

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her holiday
Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her holiday. Picture: Instagram
Stacey Solomon wore a matching outfit with Belle
Stacey Solomon wore a matching outfit with Belle. Picture: Instagram

“There’s is absolutely no filter on those sunsets. It was just magical. Today we went to a theme park called Warner Bros world they LOVED it.

“Rose didn’t go on any rides but she cuddled every character she could find and the boys ran around Gotham city for hours.

“And then we watched the sunset before heading for dinner. So grateful for these days away… hope you’ve had a lovely Sunday lots of love from us.”

The photos included the kids meeting their favourite Warner Bros characters, as well as Stacey’s dad joining them on the trip too.

Stacey Solomon and her family went to Warner Brother's Studio
Stacey Solomon and her family went to Warner Brother's Studio. Picture: Instagram
Stacey Solomon shared photos from her trip
Stacey Solomon shared photos from her trip. Picture: Instagram

In another picture, Stacey is matching her daughters in a floral dress as she walked across the beautiful beach.

Tickets for Stacey’s whole family to fly to Abu Dhabi range from around £5,000 for economy class, to more than £22,000 for business class tickets.

For a family of seven to go to Warner Brother’s Studios, this would also total more than £500.

Meanwhile, kicking her holiday off Stacey posted a snap of all seven of them wearing matching grey outfits.

“Off on our very first adventure together…,” she wrote.

“Rose & Belles first plane ride and ours as a family since before covid when Rex was a few months old.

“We are all so excited to make some special memories. I think I was most nervous about the journey there but we've made it safe & sound and still sane.

“A massive thank you to the lovely passengers who were so chatty & sweet to us & the kids and also thank you to kindest air stewards who played with Rex & Rose so nicely & made them feel so comfortable.

Rex even got the chance to go in the cockpit, with Stacey adding: “@etihad you have the most amazing staff and captain Rexy can't wait to fly us home”.

