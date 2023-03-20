Stacey Solomon reflects on being 'judged' for being a teenage mum at 17

20 March 2023, 16:05 | Updated: 20 March 2023, 16:09

Stacey Solomon reflects on being 'judged' for being a teenage mum at 17
Stacey Solomon reflects on being 'judged' for being a teenage mum at 17. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram - ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon says she is 'proud' this Mother's Day following judgements and comments she used to receive when she was younger.

Stacey Solomon, 33, has opened up about the judgement and comments she used to receive when she became a mum for the first time at the age of 17.

Joe Swash's wife shared a heartfelt message on Mother's Day, posting a collection of pictures of herself with her five children; Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle.

The Loose Woman star explained how the "judgements" and "comments" she received when she was a teenage mum were all incorrect and that she has "never felt so proud".

The TV and social media star also said that she can barely remember a time in her life when she wasn't a mother.

Alongside the beautiful pictures of herself with her children, Stacey wrote: "I’ve been a mum since I was 17 years old 🥹 I barely remember life before becoming mum.

"I do remember all of the looks I’d get & all of the things that people would say when they saw a 'child raising a child'. I can’t believe I am now a mummy of 5. And all I can say is, not one of those judgments or opinions back then were true.

"No matter how real they felt I look at each of them now and I have never felt so proud. They are the kindest most amazing people and I was a part of that 🥲 Zachy, Leight, Rex, Rose, Belle. You are all my biggest blessings. My greatest achievements."

Stacey Solomon with her husband, Joe Swash, and her five children; Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle
Stacey Solomon with her husband, Joe Swash, and her five children; Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Belle. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

She went on: "Every single one of you have made me who I am. I’m so grateful for you all. And it’s the biggest privilege raising you all. Forever my little pickles. To the moon and back always. 🥲🖤 "

She added a follow up message which read: "Happy Mothers Day to all of you mum as out there. 🖤Sending lots of love to all of you who find today extremely difficult 😢."

Stacey Solomon became a mum for the first time when she was 17-years-old
Stacey Solomon became a mum for the first time when she was 17-years-old. Picture: Stacey Solomon/ITV

When Stacey first appeared on TV, auditioning for The X Factor in 2009, she was already a mum to Zachary and Leighton.

She shares Zachary with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox and Leighton with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barnham.

Since meeting Joe Swash, the couple have welcomed three children together.

First was Rex, who was born in May 2019, followed by Rose in October 2021 and most recently Belle who was born in February of this year.

