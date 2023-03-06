Stacey Solomon admits to washing her hair for the first time three weeks after giving birth

6 March 2023, 16:39

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon was ecstatic to wash her hair for the first time, three weeks after she gave birth to baby Belle.

Stacey Solomon has washed her hair for the first time since giving birth, she has admitted.

Joe Swash's wife took to social media over the weekend to celebrate her first hair wash in three weeks after getting some time away from her newborn Belle.

The Loose Women star said she felt "emotional" after washing what she described as a "mop".

Sharing her happiness on Instagram, Stacey said: "Finally done it, finally washed this mop, sweet, sweet smell of not grease. I feel emotional about it, honestly, I feel like I should make a speech it's been that long."

Stacey Solomon said she felt 'emotional' after washing her hair for the first time since giving birth
Stacey Solomon said she felt 'emotional' after washing her hair for the first time since giving birth. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

She went on: "I want to thank my newborn baby for not crying long enough for me to shampoo and condition.

"I want to thank my husband for sleeping next to me night after night and not asking for a divorce. The smell can't have been easy to sleep with.

"I want to thank you lot for always sticking by me and never judging me no matter how many eggs you could fry on my head. It feels so good, happy clean hair day."

Stacey Solomon posed with her family over the weekend
Stacey Solomon posed with her family over the weekend. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

To celebrate the occasion, Stacey posed for a selfie with her family as they all dressed in purple.

Stacey held Belle in her arms while Rose sat on Joe's shoulders, meanwhile Rex, Leighton and Zachary posed alongside them.

The caption shared by Stacey read: "My whole heart is bursting.

"Feeling like the actual Brady Bunch. Happy Sunday from our crazy family to yours. And yes I washed my hair today so I told everyone to find something purple and mark the occasion with a family photo."

