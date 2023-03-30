Stacey Solomon fans stunned by unusual packing hack ahead of family holiday

30 March 2023, 11:11 | Updated: 30 March 2023, 11:16

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon impressed fans as she showed off her neatly packed suitcase, complete with labels and matching bags.

Stacey Solomon has shared her incredible packing hack ahead of her first family holiday in four years.

The Loose Women star recently welcomed her newborn baby Belle, and also shares one-year-old daughter Rose and son Rex, three, with husband Joe Swash.

She is also mum Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships.

And in a brave move, Stacey, Joe and their five children will be heading off on their first family holiday as a family of seven during the Easter break.

Stacey Solomon has shown off her packing hack
Stacey Solomon has shown off her packing hack. Picture: Instagram

Determined to leave no stone unturned, Stacey kickstarted her packing with a very organised hack using bags from ebay, as well as some very handy stickers.

Sharing some clever advice with her followers, Stacey explained: "So many of you have asked where these bags are from. They're the best thing I did to prepare.

"Sometimes I pack and I forget what I've packed so being able to see everything, I can check it off in my brain, especially with a newborn it's been so helpful."

Stacey went on to chat about how excited she is about getting to see her two daughters Rose and Belle experience their first plane journey together.

Stacey Solomon has shared her family holiday plans
Stacey Solomon has shared her family holiday plans. Picture: Instagram

"So last night we finally chose where to go on holiday and booked somewhere," she wrote.

"We, all together, haven’t been on an airplane since our last family holiday in 2019 – four years ago. I’m sooo excited.

"It’ll be Rose and Belle’s first ever plane ride and Rex wouldn’t remember the last time we took him when he was five months."

Stacey hasn’t revealed where the family will be going, but she did treat herself to Ia pamper day earlier this week.

The Loose Women star revealed she had gotten a pedicure and a manicure from the comfort of her home Pickle Cottage.

She then went to get her eyebrows done before heading to a hairdresser where she had her locks transformed.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey revealed the results of her transformation with a mini photoshoot in her bedroom.

She wrote: “Today for the first time in a very long while I felt like me again & not like a crusty foot 😂.

“So I had a mini photo shoot with myself in my bedroom 😂 So here’s a hundred pictures of me feeling myself 😂

“I realise how sad this is but I felt really pretty and sometimes you lose yourself a bit don’t you so I wanted some evidence that I’m not always rocking the fell through a hedge backwards chic 😂

“P.S thanks to Mumma Solomon for having the Rex & Rose long enough for me to sort my roots out while Joe nursed his man flu bless him 😂 next time I’ll only be an hour like I promised 😂🙈 love u 🤍”.

