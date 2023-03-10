Stacey Solomon in hysterics as fan points out awkward blunder in new baby pics

10 March 2023

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon was left in hysterics when a fan pointed out a mistake in her newborn baby shoot.

Stacey Solomon has some very eagle-eyed fans who noticed something hilarious about her latest photo.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram some adorable photos taken with newborn daughter Belle and husband Joe Swash.

In the snaps, Stacey and Joe can be seen cuddling one-month-old Belle and kissing her head as she sleeps.

Alongside the post, the mum-of-five added the caption: "One Whole Month Of You Belle.

Stacey Solomon fans noticed something in her teeth
Stacey Solomon fans noticed something in her teeth. Picture: Instagram

"What a beautiful blessing you’ve been to all of us. We love you more than you could ever imagine.

"Thank you for the most amazing four weeks To the moon and back beautiful Belle…"

After sharing the photos, one fan wrote: "Gorgeous photos. But, am I the only one who's noticed Stacey has something stuck in her teeth? I'm sure it can be edited out though. X"

Responding to the comment, Stacey took to her Instagram Story where she joked: "Oh, I didn't even notice and now it's all I can see when I look at the pictures.

"I don't sleep and I eat all day, like, I'm surprised it's just the one picture with the herb in the tooth. At least you know my photos aren't edited" she finished before laughing off the awkward gaffe.

Adding text over the video, she added: "Note to self: brush your teeth when your friend says 'let me take some special newborn pictures for you' Ffs [laughing emoji]."

Regardless of the mishap, other fans were quick to comment on the snaps, with one writing: "Just perfect! Such beautiful photos".

"Awww this is just the sweetest photos memories to keep forever," someone else said.

While a third added: “The most perfect photos xx just gorgeous xxx.”

Stacey Solomon's son Rex has had a haircut
Stacey Solomon's son Rex has had a haircut. Picture: Instagram

Stacey shares Belle and son Rex, three, with husband Joe, while she is also mum toe Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.

This comes after the Sort Your Life Out presenter posted a string of photos showing off Rex’s new haircut.

"GOOD MORNING lots of love from Rex & Belle,” she said on Instagram, continuing: "Rexy does not love that he doesn’t get to see Belle while he’s at nursery. So he has all the morning Belle cuddles before he goes.

"He had another haircut on Friday because he wanted it shorter and I feel like he looks about 21."

