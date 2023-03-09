Stacey Solomon's son Rex 'looks 21' after dramatic new haircut

Stacey's son Rex, 3, had his blonde curls cut off. Picture: Instagram

Stacey's three-year-old son has waved bye bye to his blonde curls for good.

Stacey Solomon's youngest son Rex, 3, is almost unrecognisable after having more of his blonde locks chopped off.

The mum-of-five, who gave birth to baby Belle a month ago, took her little boy to get a short, back and sides when he asked for a haircut but joked to fans that he now "looks about 21".

Rex already had a dramatic transformation back in January when his signature curls were snipped off, but he wanted to go one step further – much to mum Stacey's dismay.

Sharing the pre-schooler's smart new style with her followers, the Sort Your Life Out presenter posted a string of photos showing off his new 'do, writing: "GOOD MORNING lots of love from Rex & Belle."

The mum-of-five revealed Rex's grown-up look to fans. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

She continued: "Rexy does not love that he doesn’t get to see Belle while he’s at nursery. So he has all the morning Belle cuddles before he goes.

"He had another haircut on Friday because he wanted it shorter and I feel like he looks about 21."

Earlier this week Stacey revealed a sneak peek of Rex's slick chop with a fun-filled family portrait of the Solomon-Swash clan.

She wrote: "My whole heart is bursting. Feeling like the actual Brady Bunch. Happy Sunday from our crazy family to yours. And yes I washed my hair today so I told everyone to find something purple and mark the occasion with a family photo."

Stacey's followers were quick to comment on her youngest boy's short hair, with one joking she failed to recognise it was him pulling faces at the front.

One shocked fan said: "I was wondering who the kid at the bottom was for ages! Then started to wonder where Rex was...took me way to long to notice Rex is the one at the bottom, he looks so grown up!!!"

"Rex is so grown up all of a sudden," added another.

While a third said: "You all look gorgeous! REX YOUR HAIR!! So grown up."

Stacey also shared another post of Rex's hair as he snuggled up to his little sisters, one-month-old Belle and one-year-old Rose.

She captioned the image: "Everybody loves Rexy. The best big brother ever," next to an emotional emoji.

The busy mum is always candid when it comes to managing her growing brood of five but never loses her sense of humour.

Just yesterday Stacey shared a beautiful family photoshoot including herself, husband Joe and baby Belle, but was called out by a fan for having food in her teeth.

Stacey gushed over youngest son Rex as he cuddled his baby sisters. Picture: Instagram/@staceysolomon

One fan wrote: "Gorgeous photos. But, am I the only one who's noticed Stacey has something stuck in her teeth? I'm sure it can be edited out though. x"

Later that night Stacey posted a video laughing at her faux pas, saying: "Oh, I didn't even notice and now it's all I can see when I look at the pictures.

"I don't sleep and I eat all day, like, I'm surprised it's just the one picture with the herb in the tooth.

"At least you know my photos aren't edited," she said.

Writing on the video, Stacey wrote: "Note to self: brush your teeth when your friend says 'let me takes some special newborn pictures for you'," followed by laughing emojis, before adding: "Ffs."

