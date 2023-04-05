Stacey Solomon says she's 'so grateful' for her body in beautiful new holiday photos

5 April 2023, 08:02

Mum-of-five Stacey Solomon has thanked her body for her children in a new Instagram post.

Stacey Solomon has been busy enjoying a luxurious trip with husband Joe Swash and their five children.

The family of seven jetted off to Abu Dhabi earlier this week for a well earned break during the Easter holidays.

And keeping fans up to date on what she is getting up to, Stacey has shared a string of beautiful photos of kids Belle, Rose, one, Rex, three, Leighton, 10, and Zachary, 15.

The first two photos see Stacey playing with her newborn daughter Belle on the beach, while she is wearing an adorable floral swimsuit.

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her family holiday
Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her family holiday. Picture: Instagram

The caption reads: “Belle of the beach 🥹🏝️ A little photo round up of the last two days…

“Featuring Belle’s first look at the sea, Rex & Daddy’s beach hole 😂 Roses fave sunglasses & dummy combo.”

She added: “Today was a beach day & we took Belle down to see the sea when it got a bit cooler. Joe took some really nice pictures.

“There’s not one I’m not putting on here 🥲 So grateful for these memories, so grateful for my family & so grateful for my body, that brought our family here 🥹🥲”.

Friends and followers have been quick to comment on the photos, with Mrs Hinch writing: “Beautiful 😍 I wish I was sat on that sand with you right now 👩🏼‍🤝‍👩🏻❤️ The glasses and dummy together made me smile so much ❤️ xx”

Someone else said: “Rose is SUCH a vibe!! 😍😍 love these photos such happy memories 💖💖💖.”

A third added: “Beautiful pics, beautiful memories, those kids will remember how happy and engaged their Mumma was everywhere they went - and that will mean the most ❤️.”

This comes after Stacey shared some photos from their ‘magical’ first day on the trip following a successful flight from London.

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her holiday
Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her holiday. Picture: Instagram

The whole gang headed to Warner Brother's Studios and enjoyed stunning sunsets on the beach, with Stacey telling her followers: “Magical Sunsets With You. Here’s Our day in pictures.

“There’s is absolutely no filter on those sunsets. It was just magical. Today we went to a theme park called Warner Bros world they LOVED it.

“Rose didn’t go on any rides but she cuddled every character she could find and the boys ran around Gotham city for hours.

“And then we watched the sunset before heading for dinner. So grateful for these days away… hope you’ve had a lovely Sunday lots of love from us.”

