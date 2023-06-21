Jessie J 'never gave up hope' after being told she couldn't have children

By Naomi Bartram

Jessie J has shared a heartbreaking new post about her journey to motherhood.

Jessie J has posted a poignant new message about welcoming her first son into the world last month.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a video composed of sweet photos of baby Sky and her partner Chanan Safir Colman.

In the background, a song she penned about becoming a mum is heard which features sweet lyrics about her desire to become a mum.

Captioning the post, Jessie said: “I wrote this song years after I was told I couldn’t have children in 2014.

Jessie J has opened up about becoming a mum. Picture: Instagram

“In 2015 I was told I needed a hysterectomy to cure the pain I felt most days. I said no thank you and instead changed my diet and took a spiritual journey to healing.

“In 2021 I lost a baby, but I never gave up hope. Ever. Not once. Hope that whatever way I became a mother would always come to me in the right time. Naturally or not. I wanted to have a baby…

“In September 2022 in an airport in Rio Brazil I found out I was pregnant. I fell pregnant in the Sky. 🪄 This song hits so different now…”

Opening up about what she feels like after becoming a mum, Jessie said she has ‘never felt more in my body and purpose as I do right now.’

“Who I am as an artist is who I am in my life,” she continued, adding: “Being a Mum is now a huge part of my identity and existence and I will celebrate it at every chance I get.”

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “I’ve always loved this song and knew it had deep meaning behind it. When you posted you were pregnant, I instantly thought of this song! So grateful Sky is here🤍✨”

Someone else wrote: “I had literally just stopped crying… now I’m off again 😂❤️,” while a third added: “The strength you must have had to continue, in spite of all the obstacles, must have been beyond human. Sky is blessed to have you in his life. Enjoy every minute of him. Kids grow up too fast. ❤️”

This comes after Jessie’s boyfriend Chanan shared a sweet post about her on Father’s Day.

He wrote: “Watching you feed, play with and hold our son is everything.

“When you ask me what I want for Father’s Day. The answer is simple “nothing” cause you’ve already givin me the GREATEST gift.

“Not only did you teach my heart to fall in love again when we met but you also managed to fill it up to max capacity when you brought Sky into this world.”

He added: “Love you longtime baby!”