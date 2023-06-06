Who is the father of Jessie J's baby? Everything you need to know about her boyfriend...

By Naomi Bartram

Jessie J has posted a heartwarming message to the father of her first child weeks after giving birth.

The 35-year-old singer welcomed her newborn in May after announcing her pregnancy in January.

It has long been rumoured that Jessie is dating Danish-Israeli professional basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, with the star going public with her relationship this week.

In a new Instagram Story, Jessie shared her gratitude for Chanan who she describes as a “beam of light” after meeting him in 2021.

Jessie J and her boyfriend Chanan have been together since 2021. Picture: Instagram

Alongside a reel of the couple’s best moments, Jessie wrote: “Ah f*** it. 🤤 I can’t keep secreetssssss with ALL AH DIS LOVEEEE INSIDE OF MEEEE 😭🥹

“Happy 1st 🇩🇰 Father’s day baby • Damn it looks good on youuuu 😍🫧🤍”.

In an Instagram story, Jessie shared a photo holding her partner’s hand, as she told her followers: “I struggle to keep things private. I think if you know me you know that.

“I want to protect people I love and keep it for just myself...and then so often I think f*** it because life is short but I don’t want to regret it.”

Jessie went on to say she had met Chanan during a difficult time after she had dealt with a miscarriage.

Jessie J has shared a message to her followers. Picture: Instagram

“I met this man, weeks after my miscarriage in 2021. Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during,” she said.

“Grateful doesn’t cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life.”

She went on to say that her boyfriend “didn’t let go” of her hand throughout her time in hospital, adding: “I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him.

"The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby. thank you."

Chanan himself was quick to comment, writing on Instagram: “❤️❤️❤️ thanks baby! And what a 1st farthers day it was 🫂🙌🏾. And JEEEESH almost forgot hot you looked pregnant🥰🤤😍!”

This comes after Jessie opened up about having a C-section after finding out at the 40-week scan that her baby was the “completely wrong way around”.

Sharing a video of her dancing in the hospital, she said was ‘prepping for a natural birth’, ideally in a pool with no medication.

“I had a scan at a few days off of 40 weeks and he was completely the wrong way around and stuck as he was a little chunkier than your average and long,” she said.

“I did everything to try and turn him for two months but he said ‘Nah mum I wanna make an entrance out the roof, not the front door’.”

“I had a birth and it was everything I wanted because I got him at the end of it, that’s all that matters,” she concluded.