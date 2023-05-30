Danny Dyer cuddles twin grandchildren as their cute names are revealed

30 May 2023, 08:14

Danny Dyer has been seen cuddling his grandchildren
Danny Dyer has been seen cuddling his grandchildren. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has been seen cuddling up to his newborn twin grandchildren after daughter Dani gave birth earlier this month.

Danny Dyer has posed for a sweet photo with his newborn grandchildren.

The EastEnders star became a grandfather again at the age of 45-years-old, when his daughter Dani gave birth to twins last week.

In a string of new photos, Danny can be seen next to West Ham's Jarrod Bowen as they both held the new arrivals.

The two men are smiling as they sit side by side, each holding a baby. Love Island winner Dani also shared a photo of her and Jarrod's mum holding the little ones.

Danny Dyer has posed with his grandchildren
Danny Dyer has posed with his grandchildren. Picture: Instagram

In another photo, the girls can be seen wearing pink onesies which read: "I'm Summer, and that's my sister Star", and “I’m Star and that’s my sister Summer.”

Dani captioned the photos: "Summer & Star..

“Our first week together & enjoying every moment of the newborn bubble💗💗

“It’s been amazing watching santi be a big brother he has melted my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine and he just feels like such a big boy all of a sudden.

“My heart feels so so full and so excited for our journey together as a family of 5 ♡”

Her celeb friends were quick to comment, as Scarlett Moffatt responded: “Beautiful names for beautiful little girls xxxx.”

“Oh what beautiful pictures 💕💕,” Kate Ferdinand said, while Jacqueline Jossa wrote: “So, so special, congratulations all of you ❤️❤️.”

Dani already shares one-year-old son Santiago with her ex Sammy Kimmence.

Dani and Jarrod have been dating since 2021, with the pair announcing they were going to be parents five months ago.

Dani Dyer has given birth to twins this month
Dani Dyer has given birth to twins this month. Picture: Instagram

In a photo shared on Instagram, Santiago can be seen holding a blackboard which said: "I'm going to be a big brother to twins" with two scans pinned to it.

Dani wrote alongside it: "We have been keeping a little secret...

"Our little TWINS. So excited to meet our babies and watch santi be the best big brother..

"The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

