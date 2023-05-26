Danny Dyer breaks silence as he becomes a granddad again to twin girls

Danny Dyer has shared a message to his daughter. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has shared a sweet message after his daughter Dani gave birth this week.

Danny Dyer has shared a sweet message to his daughter after he became a grandad to twins at the age of 45-years-old.

The EastEnders star is dad to Love Island winner Dani, 26, who announced she’d given birth to twin girls.

Sharing a sweet photo of the daughters she shares with footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen, Dani wrote: "22.05.23."

Clearly over the moon, her dad Danny wrote: "Can’t stop smiling,” alongside two heart emojis.

Dani Dyer has welcomed twins with her boyfriend Jarod. Picture: Instagram

Danny wasn’t the only one to comment on the post, as TOWIE's Georgia Kousoulou said: "Can’t wait to meet them."

Chloe Meadows wrote: "Oh my gosh congratulations,” while Amber Dowding added: "Congratulations babe.”

Reality star Dani is already a mum to Santiago, who she shares with ex-boyfriend, Sammy Kimmence.

This comes after Dani announced she was expecting twins five months ago by sharing an adorable photo of her son.

Santiago can be seen holding a blackboard which said: "I'm going to be a big brother to twins" with two scans pinned to it.

Dani wrote alongside it: "We have been keeping a little secret...

"Our little TWINS. So excited to meet our babies and watch santi be the best big brother..

"The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

In February, Dani then revealed the genders of their identical twins, telling her followers: "Half way our little darlings.

"A lot of you have been asking about the gender of our babies and we are so excited to share with you all that we are having identical twin girls."

Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani have worked together. Picture: Instagram

"Any tips/ recommendations I am so open too."

Dani and her soap actor dad have appeared on a number of TV shows together and they also host their own podcast.

In 2021, Dani even made an appearance on EastEnders as a pregnant taxi driver called Jeanette who picked up her dad’s character, Mick Carter, from Albert Square.