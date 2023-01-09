Jessie J was told she'd 'never be pregnant' in message to anyone struggling

9 January 2023, 08:29 | Updated: 9 January 2023, 08:51

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Jessie J has shared a poignant message with her fans after opening up about her pregnancy journey.

Jessie J has opened up about her pregnancy journey and reached out to anyone suffering.

The singer announced the incredible news she is expecting a baby over the weekend.

And she's now offered support to those who are struggling on their own journey to become a parent.

She said: "I can’t help but think about all the women and men still struggling with loss and infertility.

Jessie J opened up to her followers
Jessie J opened up to her followers. Picture: Instagram

"It feels so strange to be on this side after being told I would never get pregnant, to pregnancy loss to then being pregnant and how quickly it is all happening.

"The anxiety in the beginning was overwhelming and I felt like I had my eyes closed just hoping it all would continue to go well. Which in moments I still very much have whilst allowing myself to feel the joy and celebration of this experience."

The pregnant star added she wants to 'hug anyone struggling', writing: "I don’t take a second of this for granted and continue to pray for a safe landing of this magical baby everyday.

"I know I have been blessed with the biggest gift I will ever receive and I pray more than anything you get yours. However that looks. Love you."

Jessie J has opened up about her pregnancy
Jessie J has opened up about her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

In another post to followers, Jessie also shared a candid video from her first trimester of pregnancy.

Set to Coi Leray’s Players, it starts with a clip of her yawning, followed by another of her being sick into a bag and also one of her crying in bed.

"I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF," she captioned the post.

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "I feel you! 😩🤢 exhausting! Ohhhh the memories!!! But still so amazing! Xx."

"I feel you! 😩🤢 exhausting! Ohhhh the memories!!! But still so amazing! Xx” said another.

While a third added: “The 1st is a STRUGGLE! Thankfully the 2nd is MUCH better! But then comes the 3rd…but then…BABY!! you’re doing amazing Jess!”

This comes after Jessie shared her amazing news earlier this week when she said: “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…Please be gentle with me.

“Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

Last year, Jessie opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriage in a poignant message.

“A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat,” she wrote at the time.

“Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and am still discovering all the positives that experience gave me.

Jessie J is expecting a baby
Jessie J is expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram

“It still hurts and all day I have just been thinking about all the women and men and families who have been through this numerous times and how incredibly strong they are.

“Grief is such a weird and personal journey. Time helps but it never truly fades.

“Sending love and strength to anyone’s heart that has or is experiencing this right now.”

Read more

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A lingerie expert has shared her tips for putting your bra on

Lingerie expert says we’ve all been putting our bras on wrong

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral shirt dress from LK Bennett
Who is Tom Bradby and what is his relationship with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Who is Tom Bradby and is he friends with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Couple welcome twins born in different years

Couple welcome twin girls born in different years

Parenting

Rhino on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Rhino on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

A man accidentally left his wife on the side of the road

Husband forgets his wife after toilet break and drives off for 100 miles

Lifestyle

Franklyn was kicked out of his puppy school

Six-foot Newfoundland kicked out of puppy school for sitting on little dogs in his class

Lifestyle

Rubbish on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

The Traitors is back with a brand new series

The Traitors' brand new series gets major format change

TV & Movies

Fawn on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Fawn on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Claire Richards has been 'uncovered' as Steps star

Masked Singer fans 'work out' Knitting is Claire Richards after three major clues

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has revealed his money saving tip

Martin Lewis reveals simple 1p saving challenge which could save you £700

Lifestyle

EastEnders fans have predicted a huge twist with Ricky Jr

EastEnders fans convinced Ricky Jnr is not the dad of Lily's baby after spotting ‘cover up’

TV & Movies

Paddy Mcguinness has hit back at claims he had surgery

Paddy McGuinness hits back at surgery claims in hilarious video

The Met Office has predicted snow over the next few weeks

UK weather: Met Office predict exact date first snow of 2023 could hit Britain

Lifestyle