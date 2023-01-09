Jessie J was told she'd 'never be pregnant' in message to anyone struggling

By Naomi Bartram

Jessie J has shared a poignant message with her fans after opening up about her pregnancy journey.

Jessie J has opened up about her pregnancy journey and reached out to anyone suffering.

The singer announced the incredible news she is expecting a baby over the weekend.

And she's now offered support to those who are struggling on their own journey to become a parent.

She said: "I can’t help but think about all the women and men still struggling with loss and infertility.

Jessie J opened up to her followers. Picture: Instagram

"It feels so strange to be on this side after being told I would never get pregnant, to pregnancy loss to then being pregnant and how quickly it is all happening.

"The anxiety in the beginning was overwhelming and I felt like I had my eyes closed just hoping it all would continue to go well. Which in moments I still very much have whilst allowing myself to feel the joy and celebration of this experience."

The pregnant star added she wants to 'hug anyone struggling', writing: "I don’t take a second of this for granted and continue to pray for a safe landing of this magical baby everyday.

"I know I have been blessed with the biggest gift I will ever receive and I pray more than anything you get yours. However that looks. Love you."

Jessie J has opened up about her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

In another post to followers, Jessie also shared a candid video from her first trimester of pregnancy.

Set to Coi Leray’s Players, it starts with a clip of her yawning, followed by another of her being sick into a bag and also one of her crying in bed.

"I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF," she captioned the post.

Friends and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: "I feel you! 😩🤢 exhausting! Ohhhh the memories!!! But still so amazing! Xx."

"I feel you! 😩🤢 exhausting! Ohhhh the memories!!! But still so amazing! Xx” said another.

While a third added: “The 1st is a STRUGGLE! Thankfully the 2nd is MUCH better! But then comes the 3rd…but then…BABY!! you’re doing amazing Jess!”

This comes after Jessie shared her amazing news earlier this week when she said: “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…Please be gentle with me.

“Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

Last year, Jessie opened up about her heartbreaking miscarriage in a poignant message.

“A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat,” she wrote at the time.

“Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and am still discovering all the positives that experience gave me.

Jessie J is expecting a baby. Picture: Instagram

“It still hurts and all day I have just been thinking about all the women and men and families who have been through this numerous times and how incredibly strong they are.

“Grief is such a weird and personal journey. Time helps but it never truly fades.

“Sending love and strength to anyone’s heart that has or is experiencing this right now.”

Read more