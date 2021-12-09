Jessie J opens up about devastating miscarriage in heartbreaking post

9 December 2021, 15:20 | Updated: 9 December 2021, 16:00

Jessie J has shared a message to fans on Instagram
Jessie J has shared a message to fans on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Jessie J
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Jessie J tragically suffered a miscarriage last month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jessie J has opened up about her devastating miscarriage in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

The singer, 33, said that she had 'never experienced physical pain and trauma or felt loneliness like it', and sent a message to people who have gone through the same thing.

She wrote: "I posted about losing my baby just hours after I was told. I reacted in work mode. It’s safe to say I sometimes pour more energy into creating an unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera, than I do acknowledging it behind one in real time. 'The show must go on' mentality reacted before the human in me did.

"I must justify to the audience for my show tomorrow, and explain to the world why I might be a little off, was my first thought.

"I must turn this into a inspirational, I know I will be ok, strong moment, because that’s who I am right?
Truth is, I just needed to f****** cry and fall into someone’s arms and sob.

"But at the time I was alone.

"I hadn’t processed anything.

"Nor did I have any idea what I was about to go through not just emotionally but physically after this show."

Jessie then added that she now understands "why women so often talk about the want and need for miscarriage to be openly spoken about more."

She continued: "As I have learnt now that what people know of miscarriage to be (including myself before this past 2 weeks) unless you have personally experienced it. What people think it is, is in fact not a true reflection of what it really is at all. How can people support when they don’t know?

"I have never experienced physical pain and trauma or felt loneliness like it. This has changed me forever. In the most, heartbreaking, but beautiful way.

"It’s put life into perspective in a way nothing else ever has."

Jessie then sent a message to other people who have gone through the same thing, saying: "I am so sorry if you have ever been through it alone or not, or are going through it right now at any stage of pregnancy.

"Losing your baby is one of the worst feelings in the world.

"I ache for you.

"If I could I would bring you food, hold you through the physical pain, I know that’s needed more than a “stay strong” text right now.

"I guess I’m here to say to anyone who may not have been told this, you are allowed to be broken. You are allowed to cry. Allowed to be weak. Allowed to be exhausted from the pain and the bleeding and the grief that barely has space to exist. You are allowed to do this however YOU need to.

"Sometimes life just calls us to be human.

"We know there will be sunshine, but we can’t avoid the rain."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Here's how to watch your favourite films this Christmas Eve

Full list of all the festive films you can watch on Christmas Eve

Christmas

Best skincare regime sets on the market for flawless and hydrated skin

Best skincare regime sets on the market for flawless and hydrated skin

Shopping

Impress your guests with a stunning grazing table

How to make the perfect grazing table: Buffet board and platter ideas for festive parties

Food & Drink

Mr Big was killed off at the start of the Sex and the City reboot

Does Big Die in And Just Like That?

TV & Movies

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there and when are they released?

TV & Movies

A wedding guest has complained about her friend's wedding

Bride and groom spark debate after asking guests to ‘chip in’ for wedding costs

Lifestyle

Mum transforms living room into Harry Potter Christmas paradise for under £70

Harry Potter-obsessed mum transforms living room into Slytherin Christmas paradise for under £70

Lifestyle

And Just Like That has finally been released

Sex and the City reboot: How to watch And Just Like That in the UK

TV & Movies

The cast of Home Alone is reuniting

Home Alone cast is planning a reunion 31 years after Christmas film

TV & Movies

Daniel could be leaving Coronation Street

Coronation Street viewers convinced Daniel is leaving over shock Summer storyline

TV & Movies

Daniel, Rupert and Emma reunited in the Gryffindor Common Room

First look at Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter TV reunion
Holly Willoughby is wearing a striped skirt on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her sparkly striped skirt from Anthropologie
We've rounded up the best things released this month

December Lust List: Festive goodies, new releases and more out this month

Shopping

A white Christmas in 2021 has seemed possible due to recent frosty weather

Will we have a white Christmas this year? Forecast and predictions for snow

Lifestyle

Will the world's funniest joke make you laugh?

This is the world's funniest joke, according to science

Lifestyle