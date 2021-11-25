Jessie J 'overwhelmed with sadness' after suffering tragic miscarriage

Jessie J said having a miscarriage is the 'loneliest feeling in the world'. Picture: Getty/ Jessie J - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Jessie J said she is 'still in shock' after miscarrying this week following her decision to have a baby 'on her own'.

Jessie J, 33, told her fans she is "overwhelmed with sadness" after suffering a tragic miscarriage.

The singer-songwriter explained in an emotion post that she was told there was "no longer a heartbeat" this week after going for her third scan.

Despite her loss, Jessie said she still wanted to perform at a scheduled gig in LA on Wednesday night, explaining that she knows singing will help her.

In the post, the Thunder, Who You Are and Domino hitmaker revealed that she had decided to have a baby on her own, following her split from ex Max Pham and previously Channing Tatum.

Jessie J revealed to her fans that she had decided to have a baby on her own. Picture: Instagram/Jessie J

Jessie said having a baby is "all I've ever wanted" and that "life is short" before adding that it was a "miracle" in itself that she fell pregnant.

However, she said that she knows she will "have the experience of being pregnant again".

In the heartbreaking post, Jessie wrote to her fans: "Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant'.

"By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…

"After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat."

Jessie J posted a quote alongside the announcement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Jessie J

She went on: "This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.

"What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.

"I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way."

Jessie J decided to perform in LA last night despite her tragic news. Picture: Getty

Jessie went on to say she wanted to be "honest and true" and "not hide" what she is feeling.

Her statement continued: "I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer."

You can contact Miscarriage Association Charity for information and support on 01924 200799 Mon-Fri, 9am-4pm.