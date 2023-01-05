Stacey Solomon hints she's due to give birth very soon in baby update

By Naomi Bartram

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is due to give birth over the next few weeks.

Stacey Solomon has given fans an update on her impending due date.

The Loose Women star announced last week that she is expecting her fifth baby, and third with husband Joe Swash.

But it looks like the little one could be making an appearance a lot sooner than expected.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey revealed she is currently getting her baby bag ready in case she needs to make an unexpected dash to the hospital.

Stacey Solomon has opened up about her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

"I'm going to try and get Rose down for a nap now and then make up a baby caddy! Which I'm really excited about,” she said.

"Just incase I go into labour early or anything, it's so nice to know that I've got all the essentials in the little caddy I got next to me that I can have in my room."

She added: "Even if I go into hospital, I can double it up as a hospital bag and take it with me, so yeah I'm going to get that done today."

Mum-of-four Stacey shares Rex, three, and Rose, one, with Joe and is mum to Zach, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships, while Joe is also dad to 15-year-old Harry.

Talking about her excitement when it comes to adding another little one to her family, Stacey has also showed fans some of the items she’s bought in preparation.

As well as a changing bag, she also showed a new changing mat, some wipes, and a nappy holder, writing: "This honestly made my tummy jump. So nervous and excited."

It comes after the former X Factor star seemingly hinted she could be having another boy after showing off a picture of her baby scan.

“Me and Joe are sitting here having a full blown discussion about whose lips the baby has got,” she told the camera, before appearing to call the baby ‘he’.

But the couple won’t have long to wait until they find out, with Stacey recently saying her little one will be “Coming soon… 🥹 Much sooner than we thought 😂”.

She continued: “When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left 😂

“So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle 🥹😭”.

Read more