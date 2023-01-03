When is Stacey Solomon's due date and how many months pregnant is she?

When is Stacey Solomon's due date? Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Alice Dear

When is Stacey Solomon's due date as she announces she is pregnant with her fifth child?

Stacey Solomon, 33, and her husband Joe Swash, 40, are expecting their third child together.

The Loose Women star announced the news on Instagram earlier this week, before revealing to fans that she is very far along in her pregnancy.

In the announcement, Stacey - who is already mum to Zachary, Leighton, Rex and Rose – said she "couldn't believe" she was expecting again but that she is "so grateful".

With Stacey's due date only around the corner, here's everything we know.

Stacey Solomon shows off her baby bump after announcing she and husband Joe Swash are expecting their third child together. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

When is Stacey Solomon's due date?

Stacey Solomon has told fans she is eight months pregnant, which means she is expected to give birth next month.

She and Joe have revealed that the baby was a "huge surprise" and that they found out late into the pregnancy.

On Instagram, Stacey wrote: "Coming soon…much sooner than we thought.

"When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left."

Stacey went on: "So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle."

It appears Stacey and Joe found out they were expecting their third child together around the five month mark, and then kept the pregnancy private for a few months before announcing the news.

She told her fans: "Just to clarify we didn't just find out at eight months. We found out, then wanted the first few months you would wait to have it to ourselves and here we are."

Stacey Solomon's children, Leighton, Zachary, Rose and Rex, pose in pyjamas together. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

What is Stacey Solomon having a boy or a girl?

Stacey Solomon is yet to reveal the gender of her and Joe's baby.

Stacey Solomon smiles with Joe Swash as she announces pregnancy. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

How many children does Stacey Solomon have?

Stacey Solomon currently has four children.

She has Leighton and Zachary, from previous relationships, and Rex and Rose with her husband Joe Swash.

Joe Swash also has a son, Harry, from a previous relationship.

Read more: