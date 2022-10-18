Joe Swash says he was 'far too old' for wild stag do before wedding to Stacey Solomon

18 October 2022, 08:30

Joe Swash joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman to chat all about his new cook book.

Joe Swash has a brand new cookbook out and dropped by the Heart Breakfast studio to chat all about it.

He might not be a trained chef, but he loves cooking for his wife Stacey Solomon and their children at Pickle Cottage.

But as Joe shared some of his family favourites from the book, talk soon turned to his recent wedding to Stacey - and the stag do before it.

Despite the 40-year-old EastEnders star enjoying a trip to to Ibiza with his close friends, he’s now admitted he’s ‘too old’ for all the partying.

“The stag do, I can tell you one thing im far too old for Ibiza them days have well gone,” he said.

Joe Swash headed off on his stag do earlier this year
Joe Swash headed off on his stag do earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

“It was amazing, Dean Gaffney was there, he sort of turned up he wasn’t originally on the stag.

“I know Dean, he's amazing and he’s always in Ibiza and then he was just sort of there so he became an honorary stag member which was good.

“I should have invited Dean in hindsight and then when we were out there he was there. We adopted him for four days.”

Comedian Rob Beckett was also part of the crew, with Joe adding: “I found it hard, Rob was like he was on another planet, he couldn’t get his head around the whole thing, it was brilliant.

Joe continued: “Stacey’s dad was there but he was invited. He was the life and soul he’d never seen anything like it, Dave's one of the boys, he knows the rules.”

Joe’s Kitchen is out now.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

