Stacey Solomon hints at baby's gender as she shares adorable scan photo

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has given more details about her and Joe Swash's baby in her latest Instagram post.

Stacey Solomon has shared scan photos of the unborn baby she’s expecting with Joe Swash.

The couple took to Instagram after going to get a sonogram of their third child together where they discussed which of them the little one most looks like.

Loose Women star Stacey told the camera: “Me and Joe are sitting here having a full blown discussion about whose lips the baby has got.

“Yesterday we got to go and see baby for the scan and the sonographer lady was so incredible that she managed to get the most amazing picture of its mouth and nose.

Stacey Solomon has shared details about her unborn baby. Picture: Instagram

“And Joe thinks its got his mouth and I think it’s got my mouth. He’s got my lips.”

The pair then both show off their lips to the camera, before Stacey adds: “I’m going to show you the picture in a second, but whose mouth do you think he’s got?”

Turning to Joe, she says: “What is that face? Just do a normal relaxed mouth.

“Why do you look like a carp?”

While it’s unclear exactly whether Stacey is saying ‘it’s’ or ‘his’, she could have dropped a huge hint about the gender.

Stacey Solomon has shared a picture of her scan. Picture: Instagram

Another sweet clip sees a close up of the unborn baby’s mouth for fans to make their decision.

This comes after Stacey opened up about her pregnancy during a live Q&A with her followers.

“We really wanted it to ourselves for the beginning bit, but we missed the beginning bit if that makes sense,” she said.

“We didn’t have to keep it a secret for 8 months because we didn’t know for 8 months.

“My periods were irregular from breastfeeding, we were planning a wedding then getting married, and then just crazy life and it honestly didn’t register.”

Stacey shares Rex, three, and Rose, one, with Joe and is mum to Zach, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships, while Joe is also dad to 15-year-old Harry.

