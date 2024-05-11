Who is favourite to win Eurovision 2024? Latest betting odds revealed

The Eurovision 2024 odds have been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Eurovision Song Contest final is live on Saturday 11th but who is favourite to win the glory? And what are the betting odds looking like for the UK?

Petra Mede and Malin Akerman will be taking to the stage in Malmo, Sweden on Saturday 11th May 2024 to host the Eurovision Song Contest - but who is favourite to win?

In 2023 Sweden took the winning crown with Loreen's performance of 'Tattoo' with Finland as the runners up and Israel in third place. With a total of 37 countries competing, and a complicated scoring system (LINK), everyone is in with a chance, but after seeing the semi-finals play out in the week ahead of the competition, there are some favourites emerging.

And of course, we have UK act, Olly Alexander, from the band Years and Years hoping to win for his country.

So who are the bookie's favourites? Here's how the latest betting odds are going, showing us who has the best chance of winning this year.

Petra Mede will be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest this year. Picture: Getty

Who is favourite to win Eurovision 2024?

As it stands, the country to really keep an eye on is Croatia's entry, Baby Lasagne (real name Marko Purisic), singing Rim Tim Tagi Dim. Catchy and full of energy, it follows all the rules for a successful Eurovision song.

Another favourite to win the biggest singing competition in Europe is Switzerland with Nemo singing 'The Code'. A non-binary performer singing all about self-acceptance and freedom.

Ukraine's 'Teresa & Maria' sung by Alonya Alonya and Jerry Heil is also proving to be a hit with fans.

Nemo is representing Switzerland in Eurovision 2024. Picture: Getty

The full Eurovision 2024 betting odds are as follows:

Croatia - 43% chance of winning

Switzerland - 20% chance of winning

Ukraine - 8% chance of winning

Ireland - 6% chance of winning

Italy - 4% chance of winning

Olly Alexander is representing the UK in Eurovision 2024. Picture: Getty

What are the UK's chance of winning the Eurovision Song Contest this year?

This year Olly Alexander is competing with his song 'Dizzy', however, it currently doesn't hit the top 10 of acts most likely to win.

According to odds at this moment, the ex Years and Years star is 11th with about a 1% chance of winning overall.

The United Kingdom doesn't have much luck when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest and last won the competition in 1997 when Katrina and the Waves. They were the UK's fifth and last time of winning.

Sam Ryder in 2022, however, did give us plenty of hope when he came second with his song 'Space Man'.