What hotel is The Fortune Hotel filmed at? A peak inside the Silversands Grenada resort

14 May 2024, 16:12

The Fortune Hotel is filmed in Grenada
The Fortune Hotel is filmed in Grenada. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Where is The Fortune Hotel filmed? Is everything you need to know about the Silversands Grenada resort.

The Fortune Hotel began earlier this week on ITV1 with Stephen Managan, 55, guiding the contestants through the deceptive game as they try to bag the £250,000 cash prize.

Viewers were introduced to contestants Jae and Cherish, Claire and Daniel, Gary and Lesley, Jen and Susan, Scott and Tommy, Abbie and Tracey, Chloe and Louie, Samm and Aysha, Jo-Anne and Will, and Adam and Michael, as they tried to figure out who were the Fortune Holders.

After watching the first episode, many have compared the new show to The Traitors. While the Claudia Winkleman- hosted series was filmed at a striking Scottish castle, The Fortune Hotel is recored at the luxurious Silversands Hotel in Grenada.

Where is The Fortune Hotel filmed? Here is everything you need to know about the Caribbean location.

Silversands hotel in Grenada is the filming location
Silversands hotel in Grenada is the filming location. Picture: ITV

Where is The Fortune Hotel?

The Fortune Hotel is filmed in Grenada at the Silversands Hotel.

This five-star hotel does come with a hefty price tag, as rooms start at around £700. Those willing to spend a bit more can enjoy a visit to their 6,800 square foot beachfront villas, which cost more than £6,000 per night.

Silversands Grenada was opened in 2018 and includes the longest pool in the Caribbean, two luxury dining areas, a rum and cigar bar, a spa, a sauna and ice cave, and a gym.

There are a total of 43 hotel suites and eight residential villas for guests to choose from, with some featuring private pools and gardens.

The cheapest rooms are priced around £700
The cheapest rooms are priced around £700. Picture: ITV

Celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Kate Moss and Donatella Versace often frequent the island, so if viewers want to take a trip there they may find themselves in star-studded company.

However The Fortune Hotel participants aren't there for a holiday, they're there to win the giant cash jackpot and send their fellow players home before the final. We love the drama!

The Fortune Hotel airs Monday-Thursday at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

