Will there be a series 4 of Clarkson's Farm and when will it be out?

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm. Picture: Prime Video

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Clarkson will return next year for a fourth season of Clarkson's Farm, with filming for the hit Amazon Prime Video series already taking place on Diddly Squat Farm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jeremy Clarkson, 64, returned to our screens this May with a new series of hit farming show Clarkson's Farm, with co-stars such as Kaleb Cooper, Lisa Hogan and Charlie Ireland returning for another year of Diddly Squat Farm antics.

All eight episodes of Clarkson's Farm series three are now on Prime Video to stream, with fans of the show taking to social media to share their delight at the entertaining, and sometimes heartbreaking, third series.

With the final episode ending on an emotional note as Kaleb, Gerald, Charlie, Lisa and Jeremy celebrate another year on the 1000-acre farm, viewers have been left asking whether there will be another series and, if so, when it will be back on their screens.

As Jeremy confirms filming for series four of Clarkson's Farm is currently taking place, here's everything we know about the next season.

Jeremy Clarkson will return to Diddly Squat Farm for another series, alongside the likes of his land agent Charlie Ireland. Picture: Prime Video

Will there be a Clarkson's Farm series 4?

Yes, Clarkson's Farm will return to Amazon Prime Video for series 4, with Jeremy Clarkson and the streaming service confirming this news.

At the end of 2023, Amazon announced that Clarkson's Farm had been commissioned for another series, while Jeremy has more recently spoken about series four and what people can expect.

Taking to social media this week, Jeremy shared his thanks to everyone who had watched the third instalment before mentioning the fourth series.

He wrote: "Once again, thank you for all the kind words about the second half of series 3. I hope you enjoy 4 as much."

Clarkson's Farm series four has not yet been given a release date, but it is believed it will be sometime in 2025. Picture: Prime

When will Clarkson's Farm series 4 be out?

While Clarkson's Farm will be returning for a fourth series, fans will have to potentially wait as long as a year for more episodes.

While no release date has been confirmed - and one is not expected to be for sometime - the show's former release dates might give us some indication of when to expect it.

Series one of the show was released onto the streaming platform on 11th June 2021, while series two came 18 months later on the 10th February 2023. Series three was released at the start of May 2023, which makes it hard to pinpoint what time of year we should expect series four.

It has, however, been confirmed that Jeremy, Lisa, Kaleb and the rest of the team are filming for the next series now, which means we can hope to see them back on our screens at some point in 2025.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jeremy recently said: "We’re doing season four now. And every single day we meet for filming, we have a vague idea about what I need to do, but I can guarantee it will change because the weather has changed, or some fence will have fallen down… and you never know what you’re going to end up doing. As long as you get content, it doesn’t matter what it is."